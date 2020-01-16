Amaiz.com Offers Simple Pricing, No Surprises

Entrepreneurs are responsible for the boost in the creation of new products in the market. UK’s economy depends a lot on the emerging entrepreneurs in that region as their motivation leads to the economic development of the country. For struggling companies, entrepreneurs and small businesses, Amaiz is an amazing option. It has a team of over fifty people with the same goal.

Mission: The goal of this UK-based company is to help the new entrepreneurs and businesses to flourish. It improves banking for start-ups and limited companies. The app works round the clock and gives ideas regarding smart banking. It has unlimited accounting tools that help the newbies in business to establish their work. The app saves all your data into categories and it is kept safe for long. The team of Amaiz understood the complexity of setting up new businesses and created the app according to the problems faced.

The pricing of Amaiz varies with the requirements and it is divided into two parts.

Amaiz Starter Package

The Amaiz Starter Package costs nothing as it is a free trial. The customers get support around the clock and instant notifications for 20p per transaction. Cash flow charts are also available for the clients. Using Amaiz Starter, you can move from your cellphone to your PC and return to the smartphone. You can reorder your card using your phone. The options of freezing and unfreezing of the card are also present in this pack. Free-cash top-ups and free cash withdrawals are offered to interested people. The availability of invoice storage makes this starter remarkable.

The added features of the starter package include the following:

Free UK current account & sort code.

Free MASTERCARD.

You can create and send invoices.

Integration with softwares like Reckon One, QuickBook, Kashflow, etc.

You can categorise your income and expenses through the app.

To measure profit and loss, graphs and charts are available.

Opening of API (Application Programming Interface) is an option.

An additional account for saving your goals is present.

To alert team members, you can post from your account.

Downloading of documents like PDF and CVs and uploading on the account.

Direct storage of receipts in the account.

The pricing is zero for the following purposes:

Monthly charge.

Cash deposit at the post office.

If you get a replacement card.

However, transfer of funds to an account in the same bank or an account in another bank costs only £0.20.

Amaiz Advanced Package

Amaiz Advanced package has a price of £9.99 per month. It has all the features of the starter plan along with some other qualities. Expert accountancy service is present in this plan at all times. If you have any queries regarding your business, you can consult an expert accountant from the team of the hired accountants at Amaiz. He will help you under all circumstances.

Despite all the plus points of the Amaiz pricing, there are some limits too. But altogether, Amaiz starter plan is better than Coconut start or Starling plans.

