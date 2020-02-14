Pino Petricone: How he made money in oil trading

Italian born and bred Pino Petricone had always had a strong desire to work in the oil trade.

He landed his very first job with an Italian energy company called Acea before deciding to complete an apprenticeship at Eni, where he then worked for over a decade.

But the company’s trading desk suffered huge financial losses while he was there.

Eni was suffering falling prices at an alarming rate and while this was going on, allegations were surfacing that Mr Petricone had something to do with cash going amiss from his trading desk but there was not enough evidence to prove his guilt.

What had also occurred, was that Mr Petricone’s former boss, Andrea Pulcini, had secretly bought a gas field in the Congo under a company he owned, called Energy Complex (based in Dubai) which was in the same oil and gas sector as Eni.

This scandal was clearly documented in the Paradise Papers.

Eni then reformed a year after Mr Petricone left.

What those in the industry have queried is how the Italian came to land his next job with international commodities company Trafigura Beher, which then was turning over $47 billion.

Mr Petricone had decided to pack up and leave for Switzerland, to take up the position as a global leader in oil trading.

He left the company in 2014 after 33,000 tonnes of gas oil vanished in Albania. The case was settled in court in 2015.

Amazingly, despite the huge losses, he gained a new job with Socar, where he stayed for four years, earning a handsome six-figure salary and a bonus of 150 per cent more on top per annum.

But in 2018, he lost his job, along with the CEO when the trading desk lost a staggering $90 million and the entire division of Socar shut for good.

It was then that Mr Petricone decided to set up himself and called his energy trading company EMAD Energy SA.

The company was founded in Geneva in June 2018 and registered at Mr Petricone’s home address but later moved to an address which also homed Holt Group International AG.

Mr Petricone was also working for Holt Group, who trade fossil fuels internationally.

Originally, the Holt Group was owned by Oleg Paltin, who lived in Monaco, as revealed in the leaked Panama Papers.

The original Holt Global limited company was liquidised in January 2017 and had been registered in the Virgin Islands.

Holt Global International Limited was formed and registered in Malta originally, but is now registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Holt Global is currently trying to make business deals with Venezuela.

