Anxiety relief is one of the main reasons why people become interested in CBD, and its anti-anxiety benefits have been well documented. There is, however, so much misinformation out there about CBD products, and it can be easy for someone to get tricked into buying CBD products that are of poor quality or inefficient.

Sadly, many manufacturers are aware of the recent craze and are using people’s ignorance about the product to get them to buy anything. This is why it’s not only important that you know how to buy CBD products and what to look for, but understand how they actually work. Here are a few things you have to know before you use CBD oil for anxiety.

Understand Dosage and Concentration

There is not one set dosage when it comes to CBD and anxiety, but if we look at studies, the minimal dosage that was used in most hovered around the 20mg mark, which would make this a great place to start. You can then increase or lower the dose incrementally depending on the effects.

The catch here is that some products will have wildly different concentrations, so one at 30ml can have much less CBD in it than a 10ml bottle. What makes things worse is that the total amount of CBD is what will be usually shown in big letters on the bottle, so it can be difficult to know how much CBD you’re getting per dose.

Instead of looking at the total volume only, we suggest you check milligrams per millilitres instead. This is what will give you the exact concentration of the product and its potency. You’ll also be able to gauge how much you’re getting per dropper. Then, you’ll be able to look at both volume and concentration to compare products and see which one is a better deal.

Route of Administration is Essential

How efficient CBD will be in treating anxiety will largely depend on the route of administration. For instance, if you want to treat panic attacks on the spot, then you have to pick a route of administration that will allow the CBD to get into your mainstream faster. This includes things like sublingual sprays, tinctures, and oils. With oils, however, it’s better to hold them under the tongue for a few seconds before ingesting them for faster results. Inhaling or vaping are two other options that will get you fast results, but are not as healthy or convenient.

If you want constant relief throughout the day, or want something that will help you have a good night’s sleep, then edibles could be your best option – this includes oils as well. Edibles and oils will be stored in the liver and released it into your bloodstream gradually, which will give you long-lasting results.

Oils taken with food are especially powerful, as the food will allow the CBD to bypass what is called first pass metabolism. This is when the liver breaks down CBD into different metabolites, some of which are not used by the body and discarded, which makes the product less powerful.

Quality is Everything

At the end of the day, the better the product, the best results you’re going to get. This means you have to look at things like extraction methods and whether you’re dealing with an isolate or a full spectrum product. Isolates will only have the CBD in it, while full-spectrum products will have some other elements from the plant like terpenes that could actually enhance the anti-anxiety properties of the product you’re taking.

When it comes to extraction, you always want to go with supercritical CO2 if possible. The method uses CO2 that was pressurised and liquified, which is then used as a solvent to release the active compounds out of the plant. The CO2 is then left to evaporate, leaving nothing but the pure extract behind.

This is why you have to take your time and choose a good supplier that will let you know exactly what’s in the CBD product you’re taking. That’s the only way you’ll be able to ensure that you’re getting quality. If we were to recommend one retailer, we would tell you to check out Handpicked CBD. They pick CBD products from some of the best CBD oil UK producers and you’ll know exactly what’s in the product. You’ll be able to see the exact concentration, the extraction method, and even get your hands on lab reports. This will allow you to know exactly the percentage of CBD and other cannabinoids found in each bottle.

So, if you were thinking of using CBD to treat anxiety, we strongly suggest you follow these few tips. You should be able to find a product that will give you the relief you wanted, and you therefore won’t waste time on questionable or downright fraudulent products.