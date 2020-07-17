Worthily Films a new Independent Production Company, based in Central London, founded by Steve Dodsworth and Chelsea Leigh Macleod. Their first short film WAITING FOR TIME was developed predominantly online. A story written by Paul Chronnell and directed by The Bashford Twins.

In this article, we ask The Bashford Twins a few questions on their experience working on what has been called possibly the first short film to be shot in the UK after lockdown. We explore the adventure of the filming process and discover more about The Bashford Twins, their goals and future plans.

1) How was it working on Waiting For Time?

Waiting For Time development during the COVID pandemic took a lot of planning and preparation from Producer Chelsea Leigh Macleod and Executive Producer Steve Dodsworth at Worthily Films to make sure everyone felt safe.

In pre-production, every meeting was done via Zoom, even casting! When we finally got to meet Ariyon Bakare and Jade Harrison in person to rehearse a couple of days before filming commenced. It was as we hoped, very relaxed and enjoyable, even with the social distancing.

When filming finally came, we were excited to get back on set, especially since we were shooting on super 16mm for the first time. It had been a dream of ours to shoot on film and Worthily Films gave us that opportunity.

2) What’s your biggest accomplishment?

There’s been a lot of things we’ve accomplished that we’re very proud of, the main one would be the journey we took to make a career out of filmmaking. We grew up in Blackburn, which is a small town in Lancashire. Having aspirations of being a film director, there weren’t any opportunities there, which pushed us to make the decision to sell all of our equipment and move to London to live in a converted shed in someone’s back garden for a year. We did free work at Pinewood Studios and eventually built more work and contacts there to start making our own films.

3) What’s your favourite thing about the industry?

Meeting and working with new people all over the world is what’s great about this industry. You get to create a film family and only those who have been making films know exactly what we mean. You form a trust and bond with everyone that you work with for the rest of your career. It’s also the excitement of doing new projects. One week we’ll be on a commercial shoot, and then the next week we’ll be directing a music video. It’s a fun industry to be involved in.

4) What are your future plans?

Our goal since we were 13 has been to be the first twins to win a BAFTA and Academy Award for Best Director which is a big goal to have but right now we’re enjoying the process of building our craft as directors. It’s not a race to direct any feature film that falls on our lap, but a film we’re passionate about making. We’re staying patient and looking forward to shooting the next project with Worthily Films, whether that’s a feature film or TV series. If we get anywhere close to our 13 year old selves goal, we’ll be happy.

Waiting For Time is currently in Post – Production and we are preparing for a positive festival run. Writer, Paul Chronnell has been working on the feature script follow on and an exciting TV series. Worthily Films is developing their narrative slate.

They would argue that the best time is right now. Waiting for a good time? Worthily Films prefer to create a good time, also known as filmmaking.