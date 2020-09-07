Did you know that malaria is the most common parasite that kills over 660,000 people every year?

Most people think that you can only catch a parasite abroad, but it’s possible to get ill in America, too. Staying informed is the best way to prevent and treat parasitic diseases if you catch one.

Do you want to know how to tell if you have a parasite? Keep reading to learn more about parasite symptoms in humans.

1. You Have Lasting Digestive Issues

Stomach parasites and many other types of parasites have the ability to weaken your digestive system. The main reason why is because these parasites feed on whatever you eat, which deprives you of nutrients. Some common digestive symptoms of a parasite include decreased apetite, bloating, nasuea, diarrhea, constipation, and gas.

If you don’t have any pre-existing conditions like Crohn’s, it’s important to seek medical care if these issues don’t resolve within a week or so.

2. You Drank Contaminated Water

There are lots of parasites that can infect you through water, so you need to make sure you always have access to clean water wherever you go. Even drinking from tap water in America can be a risk, so it’s better to opt for bottled water when given the choice. If you’re not sure about the water quality of wherever you’re visiting, you can never go wrong with bringing your own bottled water.

3. You’re Exhausted

Another one of the top signs of a parasite is chronic fatigue that doesn’t go away even after getting rest. Not only is your body tired because it’s getting deprived of nutrients, but your immune system is also kicked into overdrive trying to fight off the infection. Parasites are difficult to battle on your own, so you won’t feel energetic until you get diagnosed and treated.

4. You Ate Raw or Unwashed Food

If you’re someone who loves eating rare steak or sushi, you need to be extra careful when you decide which restaurants to visit. Parasites found in food are normally killed with heat, but you can get sick if your food isn’t cooked at an appropriate temperature. It’s also important to thoroughly wash all of your fruits and vegetables before you eat them to avoid getting ill.

5. You’ve Traveled Abroad Recently

Although you can catch parasites anywhere around the world, your odds are higher in developing countries. If you notice that you’re feeling unwell after traveling abroad, it may be helpful to do a natural parasite cleanse to see if your symptoms resolve. If your issues persist, it’s always a good idea to go to the doctor to get a more thorough exam.

Now You Know How to Tell If You Have a Parasite

Now that you know how to tell if you have a parasite, you can keep an eye out for any of the symptoms. The sooner you diagnose the issue, the sooner you can start feeling like yourself again.

