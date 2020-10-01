There are many (actually endless) food supplements on the market and we find it hard to trust them. We also don’t trust their claims and the purity and quality of the content, the supplements. As hard as consumers try, they don’t have the professional tools beyond reading the food label.

Rich Gaspari Innovates Nutrition for Athletes and Bodybuilders

We found few worthy companies and one of them is standing out above others. It was founded by Rich Gaspari over 20 years ago specializing in sports nutrition. We noticed that they rely on the reputable manufacturing of Natural Vitamins Laboratory from Opa-Locka near Miami which is known for its precision and high-quality food supplements production.

We interviewed Tejas Choksi, a chemical engineer with MS in biomedical engineering, with 15 years of experience in developing new food supplements. We asked Mr. Choksi how Gaspari Nutrition products are different from the rest. While refusing to comment on other sport supplements in the market, he analyzed Rich Gaspari’s products as “of the highest quality” and “science-based”.

Tejas Choksi – Leading Expert in Nutrition Supplements

We Compared Nutrition Supplements to Bodybuilders

We asked for more detailed and Tejas Choksi referred to few products he examined for us:

“Proven Egg” product is made with 100% Instantized Egg Whites which are expensive and therefore other manufacturers are using “alternatives” or “cheaper imitations”.

“Proven Greens and Reds” contains true ingredients: organic greens blend, organic antioxidant reds blends, organic prebiotic fiber, immunity and metabolic blend, probiotic blend.

“Health & Wellness Stack” designed for better performance, more muscle, greater strength, speed agility. Gaspari claims to be offering the industry’s first health & wellness stack.

Rich Gaspari could not be reached for this interview but we learned that he was a professional bodybuilder from the mid 80’s through the 90’s, winning the very first Arnold Classic in 1989.