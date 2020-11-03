Are you trying to figure out how to keep in touch with friends? If yes, you should check out our best tips by clicking here.

How to keep in touch with friends

One of the best ways to stay in contact with people and friends is to make them a priority.

You have to make the effort to call or email them. To stay in contact with friends requires effort. Some people may not know what kind of effort it takes, especially if they are more introverted.

It can be difficult for people to stay in contact with friends if they don’t normally socialize or initiate conversations.

Learning how to keep in touch with friends, however, is beneficial to your friends and yourself. You don’t feel as alone when you stay in contact with friends.

If you’re wondering what the best ways to stay in touch with friends are, here’s a guide that can introduce you to the best ways to stay in close contact with your dearest friends.

Get on the Phone

One of the best ways to stay in contact with long-distance friends is to get on the phone with them.

Schedule a weekly or bi-weekly call that helps you stay in contact with friends. You should stay up-to-date on your friend’s life, asking about work or their relationship is going.

The goal of interacting on the phone is that you can actually hear the other person talk. It’s also more personal to talk on the phone than it is to text your friend. A call devotes a specific amount of time to your friend rather than texting them whenever you get the chance.

You can also forget to talk to your friend when you text them rather than schedule a phone call.

Video Call

If you want to get more personal than a phone call, you should consider a messenger video chat or another form of video chat.

A video chat means you can actually see the other person when you are talking to them regardless of how long distance they are. It can feel like you are interacting with your friends in-person than if you were just texting or talking to them on the phone.

Interact on Facebook or Social Media

When I say interact on Facebook or social media, that doesn’t mean liking or commenting on your friend’s post.

It means having a conversation in messenger. It means having a conversation through a messenger that allows you to interact and have meaningful conversations with your friend.

However, just because you interact on Facebook or social media, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call or have a video chat with your friends. You should still set aside time to call or video chat with your friends.

Play Online Games

If you want to do more than talk on the phone with your friend, you can always play online games together.

For example, you can either play an online game together or you can play a board game through video chat and someone moves the game piece for the other person.

When you play online games, you are doing more than having a conversation. You are playing a game and having fun with your friend or friends. You are enjoying each other’s company even if it’s far away.

Plan a Trip Together

Another fun way to stay in contact with your friends is to plan a trip together.

For example, if you talk on the phone every week and plan a trip to visit each other or plan a trip you’ve never been to before, it helps you stay connected with your friends.

You can talk with your friends about what you want to do on the trip. It can create excitement because you are going to something fun with friends who you haven’t seen in a while.

Planning a trip together is also a great way to plan for an in-person friend’s experience. You are doing more than interacting with your friend over the phone or over video.

You are going to actually see them and hang out with them. That’s why planning a trip is so great and one of the best ways to stay in contact with them. You are putting more into the friendship by wanting to hang out with the other person.

Planning a trip is a great way to stay in contact with someone on a personal level and it strengthens the friendship.

Send Surprise Mystery Boxes

Another fun way to stay in contact with long distant friends is to send mystery boxes.

This shouldn’t take the place of phone calls or video chats, but rather it can be a fun way to add more to the friendship. It can be a way to enhance and personalize the friendship.

Mystery boxes can include fun treats, letters, and an assortment of other goodies. You can make it as personal or as fun as you want. The goal is to show the person you care and that you want to send them fun gifts.

Now You Know How to Keep in Touch With Friends

Learning how to keep in touch with friends doesn’t take a lot of work. It just requires you to be mindful and remember to stay in contact with them. Friendship is a two-way street because you and your friends should try to stay in contact with each other.

When you do stay in contact with your friends, it helps you maintain some of your closest friends and you don’t feel as if you have one less friend in the world. It can help your friendship grow long distances.

If you liked this article, you can check out more like it by visiting our website.