Thinking of relocating then the most obvious question is ‘why’?

Could it be that you are approaching the end of your lease agreement? Or perhaps, your post-pandemic (occupational) strategic planning has made you realise that your office is bigger than you actually need. Or maybe you anticipate a period of expansion, downsizing and/or introducing more working from home (WFH) protocols.

Maybe the driver is strategic – to be closer to your clients, collaborators, partners or suppliers. Perhaps you can now afford to be in an area that better reflects your brand and corporate aspirations – less space but better quality.

Whatever your reason, you and your senior management team should be very clear of what you want to achieve from the move. A good starting point might be this new online service offered by Matthews & Goodman.

In addition, this five-point guide will help you map out your journey, from where you are to where you want to be or, at least, help crystallise your thinking.

1. Timing

Unless you have been notified by your landlord that your lease is close to expiry, do check to ensure that you can move without incurring a financial penalty. Some break clauses contain financial penalty payments and conditions that must be fulfilled before the liability can be extinguished.

If there is a penalty, perhaps the benefits of moving outweigh the cost of the penalty. The point being, this should be a decision you make, not the consequence of an unknowing or ill-informed act.

Consider other factors that might impact your schedule, such as:

Comms/IT infrastructure: do you need to install or upgrade this to allow your team to function efficiently and productively? If so, find out how long your service provider will take to install the ‘kit’ and allow 10%+ (for the inevitable ‘unforeseen’ delays)

Does a third-party wayleave agreement* need to be signed

How long will the ‘fit out’ take?

Will you require a ‘License of Alteration’?

Allow time for your solicitor and surveyor to review lease documents – a critical investment in patience

*Wayleave agreement: a legally binding agreement between a landlord and telecoms, utilities or fibre providers that grants access for the installation and subsequent maintenance or management of network cabling and equipment.

2. Location

One consequence of answering the ‘why’ question is that you should be able to create a shortlist of locations you want to relocate to, if not the actual building.

It’s worth talking to a property professional at this stage because they will be aware of potential offices that are ‘off-market’ and, therefore, not listed in any property portal.

Similarly, are you confident that your wonderful unencumbered view will not be blocked in 18 months’ time by a new high-rise development.

3. Size

Forget the old formula of 10 sq m per person, as smaller desks and technological advances have already undermined it and that was before Covid-19 started to radically challenge our preconceptions about our workplace requirements.

Bearing in mind that physical distancing at work, WFH and ‘blended work practices’ (i.e. the unique combination of WFH and office attendance, which is unique to every organisation as their culture, work practice and business model is different, therefore, the ‘blend’ will be different) will be with us for a long time, this is probably your starting point. How you intend to use the space will be a critical determinant when making decisions about how big a space you actually need.

Ask yourself the following questions – what purpose do we want the space, and the people in it, to perform and what is your optimum combination of:

desks (probably unassigned, to allow for ‘hot desking’);

break out/collaboration zones;

meeting rooms for more formal (and confidential) gatherings;

social areas, such as kitchen/eating?

Therefore, decide how you will use the space before you start considering any space formula.

4. Futureproofing

Sometimes it pays to remember the ‘bleeding obvious’ to resort to the vernacular. Finding a new workplace is not just about defining your current occupational requirements. Start with your business plan/corporate strategy.

What are your plans for the business over the next five years – expansion, contraction, staying the same? Are you likely to have a mid-term IT upgrade, or will the business be faced with funding or refinancing, during the course of the lease?

If you know this, you can plan for change – be that evolutionary or organic. Planning change requires the counsel of someone who knows and understands leases, as you might have to migrate to a new space as you are and then evolve (i.e. you might have to sub-contract the space if you contract, or increase your footprint if you expand, merge teams and/or acquire other businesses). This is where the investment in appointing a property professional might prove one of your best decisions as they will help you find the most cost beneficial strategy to accommodate change.

5. Hidden costs

Moving offices is not something most people do every day, therefore, beware of bear traps, because if these are not anticipated, they can prove expensive – both financially as well as in terms of impact on timing and operationally.

Bear traps include:

Dilapidations – repairs required at the end of a tenancy/lease to restore the premises to its original condition

Contractual obligations – including break clauses, rent reviews and dilapidation agreements, as well as end-of-lease costs outlined in your current lease

Commission a pre-acquisition survey – which will help you make informed decisions based on data on the fabric of your intended office, and potential liabilities related to mechanical and electrical systems.

The downside of advice pieces such as these is that they tend to focus on the negatives. The truth is, moving offices can be exciting; it allows you to make a profound ‘brand statement’ and can prove a powerful tool to attract and retain talent. A move will unequivocally improve productivity and, if managed smartly, greater talent engagement.

However, where it can go wrong is that it becomes a ‘Chairman’s Whim’ issue – something to appease their ego. Don’t let it. The most successful/effective office moves are grounded in team-engagement. Simple things such as:

Conducting an audit of where everyone lives and their commute to work – this will also help to inform you on location issue

Outlining what your plans or aspirations in relation to the space are to the entire team to get their feedback and buy-in

Inviting members of the team to involve them in the process and keeping them informed of the move’s progress

It can be useful to pull together a ‘moving team’ and empower them to think about:

Organising trips to the new office (if possible) before D-day

Creating a ‘welcome pack’ for each person – a memento to commemorate this auspicious occasion in the life of the company, details of local eateries and watering holes, tips on local transport

Organising leaving/welcome drinks

It’s a time for new beginnings, a time for building your future, a time for everyone in the organisation to share a common goal. Enjoy it.