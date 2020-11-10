Muscular strength is an unparalleled power that everyone wishes to have. Strong muscles are accompanied by a toned physique in most cases.

Apart from having attractive looks, having strong muscles has multiple benefits for the human body. The only way of doing it is by exercising and following a balanced diet plan.

Increased Power And Endurance

Muscle endurance and muscle strength may sound similar but are slightly different. Muscle strength refers to the ability to lift and carry heavy objects and is a measure of the amount of force exerted.

On the other hand, muscle endurance is a test of the ability to sustain the very activity for an extended period of time.

So having some solid mass in your muscles makes it easy for you to lift/carry heavy objects and maintain the position.

Easier To Work Out

Strengthened muscles also mean that the body doesn’t get tired early. Muscles respire to provide energy for the work carried out.Aerobic respiration is the process in which the muscles use oxygen from the blood and produce energy. But when the energy demand of the muscles surpasses the oxygen supply, muscle starts undergoing anaerobic respiration.

This vigorous anaerobic respiration leads to the production of lactic acid as a byproduct. This acid then accumulates in the muscles and causes fatigue.

Building your muscles can increase your lactate threshold (anaerobic threshold). An increase in this threshold means that you can carry out your fitness exercises without getting lethargic and tired.

Decreased Chances Of Acquiring Diseases

Endurance training of muscles is beneficial for the human body as it helps keep diseases at bay.

Heart Diseases

Skeletal muscle training and strengthening can help improve exercise tolerance and quality of life in chronic heart failure patients, a study suggests.

Diabetes

Strong musculature means a good mass of protein and decreased levels of fats in the body. Furthermore, endurance training is of the utmost benefit to diabetics.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus patients have insulin insufficiency. This may be due to reduced production of insulin or due to increased resistance of cells to the hormone.

Strength and endurance exercises improve diabetic conditions in 2 ways:

● By decreasing the resistance of insulin from cells

● By maintaining the glycemic control of the body

Recovery From Injury And Diseases

Cerebrovascular accidents lead to paralysis of one side. Stroke is most often manifested as hemiplegia (paralysis of one side).

Surgeries and injuries from accidents can also lead to a decreased range of mobility of muscles. Therefore, exercising strength training can help you recover from different medical conditions.

How To Get Strong Muscles?

You may have seen bodybuilders flaunting their muscles in an oiled-up body. We don’t suggest you take exercise that seriously but we prefer that you pay attention to all parts of the body and not just a specific part.

All parts of the body are important and impart different functions. So, we have divided exercises on the basis of the region targeted.

Hand Exercises

Hands are crucial parts of the body. They help you hold, grip, pull/push, and lift objects. You need to keep your hands flexible and strong to perform your daily activities without any hindrance.

Hand therapy exercises have proven to provide relief from pain and gain strength (especially in Post-stroke patients).

Different hand therapy exercises include:

Mobility Exercises:

Wrist Extension (And Flexion)

Put your arm on the edge of a table with your palm facing downward. You may tuck in a towel underneath to keep it easy. Slowly move your hand up until a stretch is felt and then drop it gradually. Carry out the alternate extensions and flexions in both hands 5-10 times.

Wrist Rotation

You may also try rotating your wrist while in the same position to improve wrist mobility. This is done by moving the wrist in a circular motion while keeping the arm straight.

Finger Lift

Placing of hand (straight on a table) should be followed by stretching your index finger using the other hand. This is carried out on all the fingers of both hands. Make repetitions (reps) of 8-10 times.

Thumb Touch

This is achieved by keeping your thumb stationary and then stretching your fingers to touch the thumb. Stretch all the fingers one by one.

Strength Exercises

Claw stretch

Claw stretch utilizes all the parts of your hand at once. Therefore, it is potent in imparting an enhancement in the grip and dexterity. It’s simple to perform. Place the palm out, facing you.

Now clench your fingers and the thumb to form a claw. Keep the pose for a minute or so. Do 3-4 reps.

Grip And Pinch Strengthener

Grip Strengthener, as the name indicates, is designed to improve the grip. For this exercise, you can get a grip-strengthener ball or utilize the house’s hard structures (such as the doorknob).

All you have to do is squeeze the ball/knob as tight as you can. Hold for a minute and do 10-15 reps daily.

Thumb Stretches

Thumb is an integral part of the hand. It is penultimate for gripping objects and lifting heavyweights. Flexion and Extension of the thumb enhance mobility and provides a great deal of improvement in grip.

Fist Forming

Forming a fist may be an uphill task for post-stroke patients. This simple stretch is effective in boosting grip.

Biceps Exercises

Biceps curls require you to have dumbbells. You have to stand (or sit straight) and place your arms alongside the body. Slowly lift the weights you are holding while keeping the elbow close to the body.

Do 2-3 sets 8-10 times.

Belly And Back

Squats are very effective in empowering your lower back muscles. You can perform this by standing straight with feet slightly apart.

Bend your knees to squat down and continue up and down.

Abdominal crunches are done while lying on a flat surface (floor) and then slowly raising your head and shoulders off the surface. The knees should be bent such that your feet are closer to the legs.

Do 2-3 sets with 8-10 reps.

Legs And Feet

Forearm plank is a multi-purpose pose that improves all parts of the body but the main emphasis lies on the legs, lower back, and feet portion.

You have to lie on the floor back down. Put the elbows underneath the shoulders and raise the body while putting the body’s weight on the forearms.

Hold the position for 30-60 seconds and repeat 2-3 times.

Conclusion

Exercise is pivotal in keeping the body healthy and staying away from diseases. It is important that you perform the activity of all parts of the body i.e. hands, biceps, belly, and back.

Endurance training not only makes your muscles strong but also allows for flexibility and a greater range of motion.