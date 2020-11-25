The success of any business, no matter how big or small it may be, depends mainly on marketing. Today, most marketing is done online using various methods to spread the word about a brand, product, or service. One of the most effective methods is using ads to generate leads.

However, if you’re not careful when placing ads and don’t verify them once they are live, hackers can track your location and steal traffic generated by the ads you placed. Using proxies for ad verification can help you improve security features and make sure that each click leads to your website’s landing page.

Keep reading, and we’ll tell you how ad verification works and why you need a good proxy.

What Are Ad Frauds?

Ad fraud is a severe problem for many business owners all over the globe. It’s a method used by hackers who steal the original traffic from an ad and replace it with fake traffic made by bots. The practice is very counterproductive for the ad owner.

Not only are they not getting the traffic they paid for, but their brand is also in danger as all the people who did click it land far from where they were expecting.

Once the damage is done, it can be really hard, sometimes impossible, to rebuild your brand identity and make people trust your offers once again. If that’s not bad enough, you might be forced to pay larger amounts for the ads you place in the future. That’s why ad verification is a must.

Ad Verification

Ad verification is a process that blocks hackers from stealing traffic. By using proxies, you can navigate to the ads you placed as a regular user. Instead of leaving your original IP address hackers can identify, you will view the ad as a random user from another location.

Proxies will switch your address with another one, making it much harder for hackers to track you down. This process is crucial if you want to make sure that your ads are behaving as expected.

Benefits of Ad Verification

Naturally, ad verification provides you with a few critical benefits that will protect your brand’s identity and ensure that you get the clicks you paid for. First and foremost, ad verification can help you identify fraudulent ads, eliminate auto-redirections, phishing, inappropriate ads, and so on.

It will also help you understand your audience better by knowing where every click comes from. That will provide you with useful information you can use to target the audience better in the future. However, the most significant benefit of using proxies to verify ads is the ability to see if anyone else is meddling with your posts without being seen.

Since you will appear as a regular user from another state or country, hackers won’t know that you know what they are doing. If your ads turn out to work normally, you’re in the clear, but if you do see some suspicious activities, you can remove the ads and eliminate the threat.

Proxies for Ad Verification

There are many different types of proxies, each with a specific use, but they all share the same goal – protecting your privacy every time you go online. They can also help you improve security features for every ad you place and make it much harder for hackers to steal your traffic and impression shares. Be aware that this process is not a one time deal.

You’ll have to go back to your ads and check them regularly to make sure that no one is stealing your data. One thing is for sure, proxies for ad verification are a must if you want to survive in the unforgiving world of online marketing.

Benefits of Using Proxies

Proxies act as a filter between your device and the internet. Every time you send a request to connect online, the proxy will identify your IP address and replace it with another one located far away from your original location. In other words, it will make your connections anonymous, making it impossible for hackers to track you down and steal your data.

Apart from browsing the internet safely, proxies can also help you work around geo-restrictions, improve your connection speed, and block all suspicious websites before you can even open them. They provide multiple layers of protection, completely minimizing the chances for cybercrime.

Residential Proxies Are the Best Option

When it comes to ad verification, residential proxies are the best option. They are specially designed proxies that can help you detect ad fraud, improve the performance of each campaign, and see what your competitors are doing without being seen. Residential proxies offer a massive database of real IP addresses, making it impossible for hackers or anyone else to track your online activities. While there are many service providers, make sure to do proper research and choose a reliable one (like Oxylabs). They will help you to select the right proxies for your business needs.

Conclusion

Even though internet security features keep improving every year, the number of cybercrime is growing steadily. Criminals keep finding new methods of stealing information, so you must use everything you can to protect your assets and sensitive information.

Proxies present one of the most effective ways to do that, and you definitely need one if you plan on posting ads and protecting your business identity.