The pandemic has resulted in a major change in our lifestyles. More people are now working from home and a high percentage would like to continue doing so, instead of commuting to the office every day. With this trend, many people are looking at moving out from the cities to places more peaceful, safe and with a healthy environment. However, before finalising a decision to move, there are certain aspects to consider.

Is the place you are looking at communication friendly, with a good internet/wifi connectivity?

How far is it from the nearest station and is parking feasible?

Are amenities such as shopping centres, schools and hospitals close by?

Are home deliveries made to the area?

How expensive would it be to sell or would there be opportunity to rent the property if you decide to move out?

Some of the most popular areas to invest in property are listed below:

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire: Known as the “happiest place” to live in the UK, Leamington Spa is a resort town built around a mineral spring. The health benefits of a spa town are obvious. It is clean and beautiful. It is close to Stratford-upon-Avon, Coventry and Kenilworth. It is easily accessible from the M40, M5, A46 and M45. Frequent bus services run through the area. Train transport is being improved with the scheme to upgrade Leamington station. There are many independent (private) schools in the area. Local employment is good, with a number of digital companies and also many games companies. The Royal Spa Centre provides entertainment with theatre and other performances with facilities of good restaurants and cafés. The variety of accommodation ranges from cottages to apartments to Grade II listed buildings. The estate agents in Leamington Spa can provide you with complete local information before you invest in this area.

Coventry, Warwickshire – Chosen as the UK’s City of Culture 2021, Coventry is one of the largest cities in England. There are good educational facilities with world-renowned Universities – University of Warwick, Coventry University. Transport links to the other major cities are also convenient. The famous Coventry Cathedral is one of the main tourist attractions, as is the Transport Museum. Living costs are reasonable in Coventry and properties vary from independent houses to apartments and student accommodation. Why not speak to the estate agents in Coventry for more details about this beautiful area?

Nuneaton, Warwickshire: Nuneaton, despite being the county’s largest town, is still tranquil and yet within reach of the cities close by. Transport facilities are good with a train station and easy access to motorways like the M6, M42 and M69. It caters to people of all ages, with excellent amenities like beautiful parks, good schools and lovely shopping centres. It is good for people working there, as well as for those who live there. The housing available suits all budgets – from period properties to modern apartments and the estate agents in Nuneaton are the best people to help you., you can get the best advice from the estate agents in Nuneaton.

Nottingham, East Midlands: is known as the country’s Greenest City, as it has low carbon emissions and contains the famous Sherwood Forest. It has excellent transportation links with easy access to the M1 and A1. There is a growing student population which increases the demand for property renting. Nottingham has strong economic prospects. Amenities like shopping, restaurants, cultural and sporting events are easily accessible. Property ranges from detached houses to apartments.

Conclusion: Amongst the top Property Hotspots to invest in during the Pandemic, either to rent or to live, is the Midlands. As with any area, there are pros and cons. The advantages of the Midlands are accessibility, with good transport links, a reasonable low cost of living, many amenities to keep one busy, no matter what age, and a fairly good economy with the diversity of industries and planned infrastructure. One should also be aware of the cons. As with any investment in property, issues with maintenance, administration, the risk of a vacant property will raise their heads. Also, the tax reforms will need to be studied with a financial advisor, as the offset of mortgage interest against profits is now being phased out.

However, with the demand for housing exceeding the supply, theproperty market is still a good investment, especially in the hotspots highlighted above.