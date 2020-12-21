As a business owner, what would you like most in the world? Perhaps, more customers and higher profits. And in this digital world, the first step to getting more customers is driving more traffic to the website. It acts as a digital storefront of your business where customers come and shop by making a few clicks. Since the competition is intensifying today, it is crucial to put your website in front of audiences to boost traffic.

Here, search engine optimization (SEO) plays a crucial role. It gives rankings to websites based on user experience and website interface, influencing the website’s visibility. Although keeping up with SEO is challenging, it is the only way to get your webpage on the top results. Therefore, understand algorithms and learn about the ranking factors. A few years back, Google started ranking websites higher that were mobile-friendly.

Nowadays, the focus is on visual content – videos, images, and infographics, making them another ranking factor. With a keen understanding of SEO and its ever-changing algorithms, you can enhance visibility, generate traffic, and increase conversions. If you are unfamiliar with the SEO world, let us throw some light. Here are five tips for generating traffic to your website through SEO.

1. Create A Diverse Backlink Portfolio

Any idea about Google’s favorite ranking factor? Backlinks have always been an essential part of SEO. It is a link on another webpage that directs people towards your website, creating an influx of traffic. Thus, the greater the backlink portfolio, the higher the chances of increasing traffic. However, more than quantity, you have to pay attention to the quality of backlinks. A link coming from a spammy webpage or low domain authority site can hurt your entire website.

Therefore, keep tabs on the backlink sources to close doors for Google penalties. You can download this backlink checker by SEMrush to spot new backlinks and assess their credibility. High-quality backlinks leave an incredible impression on Google, establishing your site as an authority. Besides this, backlinks provide a roadmap for Google to crawl to websites. It lets Google index the site faster, increasing ranking and visibility on the top results.

2. Embrace The Power Of Visual Content

Today, webpages are becoming the land of visual stories where brands communicate their message through visual media. As people are likely to engage with visual content, Google uses it as a ranking factor. Thus, it is time to expand the content marketing strategy beyond guest blogging and articles. Use images and pictures to promote understanding of the written content. Likewise, give a summary of long content format through infographics

Furthermore, invest in video marketing to advertise and promote your brand. People watch videos, engage with them, and also share amongst friends if they find them entertaining. Believe it or not, meaningful data on the website captivates audiences, boosting traffic and conversion rates.

3. Keep Tabs On On-Page SEO

Does your site offer a top-notch user experience? Every search engine aims to provide value to customers and visitors. After all, creating and publishing a webpage is not enough. On-page SEO optimizes your site for both human eyes and search engine bots. It tweaks and changes website elements to ensure your webpage appears on top of the search engine results page. Here are a few things that fall under on-page SEO.

a. High-Quality Page Content: Unsurprisingly, page content is the heart of on-page SEO. Therefore, focus on creating high-quality content while targeting relevant keywords. Feel free to conduct keyword research to see what words people are using and their difficulty levels.

b. Optimize Loading Speed: These days, people are quite impatient, which means your site should load as quickly as possible. Regularly check the loading time to ensure it is not driving potential leads away.

c. Update Meta Descriptions: The recommended length for descriptions is 155-160 characters, so make sure you are not under or overwriting. And most importantly, refrain from stuffing these descriptions with keywords.

4. Optimize For Voice & Visual Search

According to ComScore, approximately 50% of searches will be voice searches in the coming years. Thus, voice search is something you should factor in the SEO strategy. More than words or phrases, people will be using expressions and questions to perform a voice search. For instance – if you want to see Black Friday sales, you will ask Siri a question – which brands have the best deals? As a result, marketers have to target long-tail keywords to capture traffic.

Moreover, the answers to voice searches come from featured snippets, which means you have to aim for position zero. Surprisingly, using structured data can increase the chances of Google using your information to answer queries. In addition to helping Google understand better, it answers searcher’s query adequately. Besides voice search, visual search is also becoming crucial for audiences. With the emergence of Google Lens, people upload pictures to find a product.

Hence, start optimizing image titles and descriptions to help signal the image subject. Similarly, add an alternative text or an alt tag with your image. It inputs information about your photo, increasing reach and traffic.

5. Don’t Overlook Technical Seo

At times, marketers are doing everything right, yet they can’t make it to the top results. Usually, the website underperforms because it is not technically sound. There might be loading errors, mobile unfriendliness, inadequate navigation tools, etc. Here are a few optimization techniques for technical SEO to get your webpage on the top results.

I. Ensure your webpage loads on ‘HTTPS’ because this has been a ranking factor since 2014. Google warns users when they are visiting non-HTTPS websites to safeguard security. Suppose you are not using a secure network or encrypted connections. In that case, you might be turning away people who want to visit your site.

II. Enable accelerated mobile pages (AMP) for mobile devices. It combines HTML tags to render web patterns quickly. Likewise, it leverages AMP cache – a content delivery network that ensures readability and optimal loading speed.

III. Install crawling software to analyze how Google crawls and assess your technical health. You can perform a deep crawl to see what improvements you can make on your site. It will account for duplicate content, broken pages, flawed description, and much more.

To Conclude

Undoubtedly, the search engine is diverse with countless algorithms and ranking factors. And staying on top of all things is next to impossible, so why not stick to primary elements? Use backlinks, visual content, and on-page SEO factors to improve rankings and drive traffic. Once you learn the ropes, delve into technical SEO to gain an edge over other websites and safeguard your position on the top results.