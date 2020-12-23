Update: amendments were made to Dwight Schar‘s Wikipedia to reflect his many legal issues including Dwight Schar’s involvement with three companies involved with deceptive consumer practices.

Paul Simonson, CPA for Dwight Schar, and employed by Dwight Schar’s network, is involved in three different companies that were found guilty in court for deceptive consumer practices. According to the judgment, the companies “unfairly suppressed negative information.” The judgment against these three companies also mentioned that they “misrepresented that consumers had agreed to non-disparagement clauses in exchange for a substantial discount on the products.”

According to a judge, the defendants “unfairly suppressed negative information about the Defendants and their products, to the detriment of subsequent purchasers, by making threats to sue and filing of lawsuits against dissatisfied consumers for violating non-disparagement clauses in their online sales contracts.”

Dwight Schar’s Companies Accused of Gagging Consumers

It is not the first time that Dwight Schar has been involved in companies that gag customers. In November 2019, four U.S. Senators called for NVR to stop “using mandatory arbitration” in a letter sent to the business. The company does so to leverage construction defect repairs.

“Forcing homebuyers into arbitration and nondisclosure agreements is unfair, unjust and abusive,” according to the letter, dated Nov. 6, 2019. “NVR’s reliance on mandatory arbitration provisions to evade accountability is unconscionable — and it may also be illegal.”

A USA Today Network investigation shows that Ryan Homes, and its larger conglomerate NVR Inc., cut corners during construction and left homeowners to deal with the defects. When concerns were raised, homeowners say the company would ignore its warranties, refuse to fix the problem, leverage any repairs into nondisclosure agreements, or force customers into lengthy fights, costing them thousands of dollars.

Complaints Against Ryan Homes

These issues stem from how Ryan Homes build its homes, owners said.

A resident who lives in a Ryan Homes built condo in Ocean City, Maryland, said all 11 condo buildings in his association suffer from extensive water damage in each of the stairwells. The damage — once repaired by Ryan Homes but now has failed — could now cost homeowners tens of thousands to repair.

In addition, Ryan Homes faces other problems in other states. In South Carolina, toilets weren’t connected properly, leading to waste flowing under a woman’s home. In Ohio, poor construction and botched repairs are forcing a family to live in a home that may not be structurally sound.

Complaints Against NVR, Inc.

Families who have purchased homes from NVHomes, the NVR Inc., homebuilder, have filed complaints against the company. The McCalleys, a family who lived in Maryland, say they quickly found numerous construction errors and code violations in their new house that the builder, NV Homes, has been unwilling to resolve after years of deliberation.

McCalley said he has found similar problems that exist widely across NV Homes and Ryan Homes products in Maryland and beyond. (NVR, Inc. is the parent company of both NV Homes and Ryan Homes.) He believes the city of Gaithersburg inspectors missed these problems during the construction of the home.

Complaints Against Must Cure Obesity

In the final judgment from the FTC, the company Must Cure Obesity was accused by the judge as “deceptively failed to disclose their financial relationship to testimonialists who worked for them, and their control of a supposedly independent and objective information website that they used to promote their products.”

Who is Responsible?

In neither one of the cases mentioned, Dwight Schar or Spencer Schar, manager of Bella Collina, (accused of punching two women) have never been directly mentioned but the controversies always find their way around their companies. Seems like Dwight Schar has a nose for how to do things in such a way that he lets others do the dirty work. Paul Simonson and Randall Greene, involved in trying to silence residents.

Simonson is also on Dwight Schar’s payroll. A good boss knows what their employee is doing and accepts some responsibility for his employee. According to Don Juravin, Dwight Schar’s employees do not do anything without his approval.

Dwight Schar, a millionaire who owns a minority stake in the Washington NFL Football Team, has apparent connections to a high-profile lawsuit in DC. Currently, Dan Snyder is suing a former employee who works for a company connected to Schar. Mary-Ellen Blair, named in the lawsuit, is accused of bribing current employees to release information about Snyder. She works for Comstock Holding Companies, which has Schar’s daughter on the board.

Dan Snyder has had several fake stories released about him on foreign press sites. They say that he is a friend of Jeffery Epstein, and rode on his plane. They also bring up all the other scandals involving the NFL Washington Football Team. These sites are from out of the country. And even though they have taken the stories down, the headlines remain in Google searches about Snyder.

Bella Collina has many plots and homes, but almost no homeowners. The ones that lived there or owned property there brought a class action lawsuit against Dwight Schar and his henchmen, Randall Greene, criminal Richard Arrighi, and Paul Simonson. They accused all four men of conspiracy, embezzling, and racketeering in the community. The lawsuit was dismissed on a technicality.

Don Juravin, an American entrepreneur and a former Israeli soldier, took it upon himself to continue this fight against the greedy and unscrupulous men who run the community. After experiencing 9 months at Bella Collina, Mr. Juravin, his wife, and his daughters had enough of the promises that were not kept and the false advertising. The family had to pay extra to get their trash picked up every week, or they had to pay a fine for not disposing of their trash. It seemed most people in the neighborhood (what few lived there) also left their trash to be picked up, erroneously believing there was a service for that. There was not.

After that review was posted, everything went downhill from there. The staff sent letters through Bella Collina’s extensive legal team, funded by Dwight Schar’s billions, threatening to sue Mr. Juravin unless he took down his bad review. Randall Greene texted Juravin, “We have a lot of money and credibility, and those are two things you don’t have, with anyone.”

Four families have gone public with tales of intimidation, bullying, nonstop harassment, unwarranted texts, lawsuits, and threats from Dwight Schar’s staff at Bella Collina. They are the Juravins, the Heckenbergs, the Sheltons, and the Sutherins. Only one family has stayed in Bella Collina thus far, the other three have fled to safety found in normal neighborhoods.

In 2017, three of these families filed lawsuits with Bella Collina, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

To be clear, the three companies were bought after the court ruling. Dwight Schar and Paul Simonson were fully aware of the companies’ deceptive standings and yet assume ownership via Wilmington Financial Services, LLC (Delaware). When a business buys another business, they assume the reputation and the responsibility attached to that company.

Dwight Schar and Bella Collina Represented by Corrupt Attorney Marc Randazza

Attorney Marc Randazza, who was fired by InfoWars’ Alex Jones because a Connecticut judge accused him of “serious misconduct,” is Ryan Homes and NVR Inc., founder Dwight Schar’s attorney. Dwight Schar also chose a corrupt Marc Randazza to represent his Bella Collina in Florida. Randazza has been disciplined by the state bars in four out of the five states he is licensed to practice law.

Randazza was issued a public reprimand by The Florida Bar on Sept. 3, 2020 DISCIPLINE CASE #201500718 against Marc Randazza. The reprimand was related to his ethical violations in Nevada, where Randazza, as a porn attorney, was sued by the State Bar of Nevada on nine charges of violations.

Dwight Schar Doing Business with Criminal Richard Arrighi

Was Schar aware of the murky circumstances that surrounded the man he elevated to (or claimed to be) head of the Property Owners Association? Families with children and mothers were moving into a community that housed a convicted felon and his partner.

It was a crime that sent shockwaves throughout Massachusetts. State employees, in league with lobbyists and businessmen, committed the biggest cash theft in the state: running away with $9.4 million. At the center of it all was Richard Arrighi, a wealthy attorney who had weaseled his way into the center of the State treasury.

Richard Arrighi was discovered, prosecuted, sent to prison for three years, disbarred on his release, and for all intents and purposes, never heard from again in Massachusetts.

At the same time, Egle Skruodyte was a child in Lithuania. Arrighi already had a wife, one that he claimed to visit. Instead, he ran off to Las Vegas and gambled while on bail. This put him in contempt of court.

In 2001, Arrighi was sentenced to jail. In 2004, he was released and immediately disbarred.

Arrighi still owed the government over $400,000 in restitution. He alleged that he did not have the funds to pay for it, but maintained his vast possessions and cars. Two months later Arrighi paid for what he owed and vanished from the state of Massachusetts.

In 2006, Arrighi moved down to Florida, to start a home development company he called Phoenix Homes.

Wealthy builder Dwight Schar, fallen from his billionaire status, purchased Bella Collina in 2012. Aligned with Phoenix Homes, DCS Investments began the takeover of the gated community, including redesigning the property owners’ association. Arrighi called himself the head of the association but was appointed treasurer, according to documents drawn up at the time.

