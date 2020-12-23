From 2020, businesses will no longer be able to buy any systems using PSTN or ISDN technology. In 2025, BT is due to switch off both ISDN and PSTN services as it moves towards an entirely IP-based model of voice communication.

Whilst it’s true that more than half of businesses, 52.2%, are already using or planning to use SIP trunks – many have yet to make the switch from outdated systems. Depending on the complexity of that infrastructure, these ‘migrations’ could take months or even years. You are potentially staring down the barrel of a significant investment, just to keep up with necessary change.

Ask yourself this question: are you ready for when the PSTN and the ISDN switch off takes place?

What is PSTN?

The ‘public switched telephone network’ is the term used to refer to all the world’s circuit-switched phone networks. Copper cables are used to transmit voice calls and the fundamentals of this system have remained largely unchanged – for decades.

What is ISDN?

‘Integrated Services Digital Network’ was introduced in 1986 to allow for both voice and data to be transmitted on a singular digital line. It is also a group of communication standards for digital connection. ISDN is a circuit-switched telephone network system, but it also allows access to packet switched networks.

Why are these networks being switched off?

In recent years, there has been a massive surge in the roll out of super-fast fibre broadband, as well as a broad variety of new Ethernet alternatives which provide an improved service from previous ISDN and PSTN technology.

BT stopped installing new ISDN within Central London back in 2014 – a closer insight into how many organisations is ready to migrate from this outdated technology.

With an estimated 2 million businesses still operating their telephone system over ISDN in the UK alone, it is fair to say this change will have a major impact on businesses worldwide. This plays into why BT have given such a long notice for the eventual switchover.

Consider the alternatives

There are alternatives widely available and affordable to all businesses, thanks to the huge investment in new systems. Consider the ultra-modern SIP Trunking method, delivered by Gamma. SIP Trunking is a method of sending voice and other unified communications services over the internet, working with an IP-enabled PBX. SIP trunks utilise a packet-switch network, in which voice calls are broken down into digital packets and sent across a network to their destination.

Organisations can often find their operations restricted by inflexible and costly inbound/outbound voice calls services if delivered via traditional ISDN and PSTN. Gamma SIP Trunking transcends these issues, offering less cost per channel than ISDN whilst providing much more flexibility for geographic telephone numbers.

Why miss out on feature-rich solutions and big savings? Waiting until 2025 to switch may be detrimental to your bank account and your future scalability. Already, BT Group are no longer accepting new orders for products using PSTN or ISDN technology. Reap the rewards of SIP Trunking now and allow us to guide you through the switchover process.