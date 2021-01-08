The cryptocurrency market was launched with Bitcoin back in 2009, but no one could have predicted at that time that it would end up becoming a global phenomenon. Today, every country is talking about cryptocurrencies, for one reason or another, and they are on their way to achieve mainstream adoption. While all of this is certainly interesting, it should be noted that trading cryptocurrencies remains immensely profitable, so it is certainly a good option for anyone who is looking to make some quick returns without having to invest thousands of dollars or half of your life. Most importantly, there are tons of opportunities to explore.

But, in order to do that, you need to be able to find the right platform to begin. After all, when you are investing your time and money, you want to ensure they don’t go to waste and the only way to accomplish that is by opting for a broker that can give you the best trading solution. This only happens when you choose a platform especially developed for crypto trading. In this regard, Neuer Capital can prove to be a good option for you to explore, as it has been primarily established for facilitating Bitcoin and crypto trading.

Based in the United Kingdom, Neuer Capital was founded last year, but it has made significant progress in this short span of time. You will come to know that it has a strong following, but how has it gained it? The only way to find your answer is to look at the prominent features of the broker to see if they really measure up. Check them out below and then make your decision:

Web trading platform

Before you look at any other feature of a broker, it is best to start with their trading platform, the software you will spend most of your time on. It is used for opening and closing trading positions, monitoring the market and managing your trades. Therefore, it needs to run seamlessly and shouldn’t be too difficult to navigate. Neuer Capital has come up with a web trading platform, which eliminates any downloading or installation. It is accessible on any device supporting a browser and an internet connection.

As far as functionalities are concerned, Neuer Capital has equipped it with some of the most innovative trading tools out there. It has an intuitive user interface, which makes it easy to use for every trader, no matter what their experience. It comes with advanced charting tools and price alerts that are handy for making quick and smart trading decisions. The latest market news is also provided to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

Range of cryptocurrencies

If the trading platform is up to the mark, the next feature that deserves your attention is the range of cryptocurrencies that you will find. Going with a broker that focuses on cryptocurrencies is a solid decision in this aspect because they will be able to offer you a lot more options that standard brokerages. At Neuer Capital, you will find a horde of options at your disposal. Not only has it offered you the leading crypto in the market, but has also made the effort to add other lesser-known, yet quite profitable options that are steadily climbing and making a name for themselves in the market. The options that you will find here start with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple, but expand to Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, NEO, EOS and lots more.

Competitive leverage and spreads

Another crucial feature that needs to be considered in this Neuer Capital review is the trading conditions that a broker is offering to you. These will determine what kind of profits you are able to take home. Even if you earn high profits, if the platform has high commission or spreads, you will not be left with much at the end of the day. Thus, to avoid any kind of disappointment, it is better to know exactly what kind of conditions you will be facing. Neuer Capital has added considerable leverage to allow you to make bigger trades, even if you don’t have that much capital in your account.

The leverage starts at 1:2 for some crypto pairs and for others it is 1:5. As a matter of fact, you will find the highest leverage at 1:20. When it comes to spreads, you will find that Neuer Capital is offering some of the tightest spreads in the market, which means you will have to incur very little trading costs. The spreads are mostly between 0.1 and 0.2 pips for most crypto pairs. Other than that, it is also a plus that they charge zero commission on trades, which means you will not have to deal with any surprising high charges.

Multiple account options

It is common for brokers to offer account options to their clients, but Neuer Capital has opted to be a lot more diverse than is expected. They have added six account options to their platform, as their goal is to customize the accounts according to the trader’s skill level and risk tolerance. The options start with Basic that has the lowest deposit of €1,000. Next comes to Bronze account that increases the deposit to €10,000. Third is Silver, which can opened with €25,000, fourth is gold, which asks for €50,000. The fifth choice is called Platinum and it needs a deposit of €100,000.

The last option is called Black that comes with specific requirements and is only for professional brokers. As far as features in these accounts are concerned, you will find PRO webinars, live support, education and training center access, daily market reviews, exclusive position access, premier events, one-on-one training, account managers, price alerts and plenty more. These vary for every account and you can go over the options to find the one that suits you best.

Ending Thoughts

The features at Neuer Capital also include robust customer support, easy registration, access to educational resources and excellent security protocols that you will not find elsewhere. It can be a smart choice for starting your crypto trading career.