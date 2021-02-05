*This is an opinion blog*

Don Juravin, a resident of Bella Collina in Florida, informed us:

Bella Collina is owned by Dwight Schar, chairman of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR).

House sold: 16012 Trivoli CirBella Collina, FL 34756

Bella Collina real estate (Florida) prices FALL – in trouble?

4 beds 6 baths 3,809 sqft for $785,000 including $40,000 membership for a club that is actually a wedding venue. This club membership fee is not retrievable and we don’t really know where the money is.

The math: $745,000 / 3,809 = $195

Note the land is calculated at ZERO dollars.

Dwight Schar, the owner of Bella Collina Florida, is involved in additional businesses like NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) which sells under Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. Dwight Schar’s businesses seem to be under congressional investigation as many homeowners feel scammed.

Don Juravin blames Dwight Schar, and his team, to be responsible for harassment and intimidation of women and kids

NVR and its subsidiaries have fallen under the scrutiny of Congress in 2019. A USA Today investigation of Ryan Homes, a local homebuilder owned by NVR, found that both Ryan Homes and its parent company “cut corners during construction and left homeowners to deal with the defects. When concerns were raised, homeowners say the company would ignore its warranties, refuse to fix the problem, leverage any repairs into nondisclosure agreements or force customers into lengthy fights, costing them thousands of dollars.”

Not only that this house was built in 2018 and sold only in 2020 but the price per SF was set for $195 only. It seems like, despite the booming housing everywhere, homeowners recognize the problems in Bella Collina Florida and don’t want to be part of the mismanagement, residents harassment and intimidation of Dwight Schar’s employees like Randall Greene, Paul Simonson. Son, Spencer Schar, who was arrested or accused of assaulting two females, is now managing Bella Collina.

