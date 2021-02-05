Horse racing has so much more to it than the standard preconconception of ‘fastest horse to the finish line wins’ notion that many brand it as. The sport offers so much more than such a basic categorisation like that. Many struggle to get into it or simply don’t understand all the intricacies of the sport and are put off by this. The sport has some crucial technicalities, not least of which are related to the huge betting market which symbiotically exists with horse racing. This ancient sport has traditionally always been a part of human civilisation and it’s here to stay, so why not get yourself clued up and get stuck into all the entertainment from betting to photo finishes that this wonderful sport has to offer, not to mention keeping up to date with the big events, especially Cheltenham Festival news as it is just around the corner.

Whilst the ground, conditions, types of horses and ability of jockeys varies from country to country and race to race there are a few things which remain the same. Firstly, horse racing is typically split into two main racing types: flat races and jump racing (national hunt/steeplechase). Flat races see competitors battle it out in a race of speed, whilst steeplechase races require the need for stamina and endurance. Within these racing types certain horses can only compete in certain events with thoroughbred, arabian and quarter-horse being preferred on the flat and jockeys inclined to use thoroughbreds alongside AQPS horses in jump races. Alongside the logistics of the sport, there are also a lot of intricacies when it comes to other areas of horse racing, notably the betting side of the sport.

Horse racing and betting are synonymous. The two are intertwined in culture and have a long history together. Gambling is a massive part of the horse racing sport and the markets and bookies offers reflect that. Punters frequent bookies to place wagers on horse racing events around the world. Betting on horses is not like many other sports though. The unpredictable nature of the sport means you really should know what you are doing before wagering any great deal of money on the races. It’s all well and good having a lucky punt on a horse you fancy but knowing what to bet and how to bet well on horses is another story entirely. Doing your research and knowing what you are betting on is so important. And understanding the racecards or how to accurately assess horses in the parade ring can be difficult without practice and adequate knowledge. By informing yourself on form, outside factors such as conditions and race magnitude or body language of the horse you are much more likely to pick a winner than randomly looking at which odds are the best on any given horse. It’s about knowing the sport and reaping the rewards from that, there’s only so far luck will take you in horse race betting.