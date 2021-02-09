Digital Currency Market (DCM) has launched a new website and trading brand: digitalcurrencymarket.io. The company has been offering hedging services for 27 years to corporate clients in over 160 countries. Its success has created an increasing demand from retail traders as well, and this demand is finally answered.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Harry Serenovich, the company is “excited” about this new opportunity. “We’re certain that we are bringing to the table something that digital traders won’t find anywhere else. With a track record of excelling at all financial fields we’ve entered, this new venture is bound to help online traders unleash the full potential in them”, said Serenovich.

One of the attractive features this broker offers clients is social trading, a successful trading technique not commonly provided by brokers, which helps achieve higher profits. This tool enables traders to follow their peers, exchange information, and adopt any trading method they find favorable.

With more than 200 assets to choose from and a bonus for new traders, Digital Currency Market now offers trading on cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, stocks, and commodities. Virtual money has been growing in popularity since Bitcoin’s creation. Over the past year, various factors have caused these coins’ value to rise and fall, including voiced concerns from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Elon Musk’s comments on social media.

DMC’s homepage with all its features

Crypto Market in the UK

Recently, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned citizens about cryptocurrencies and the high risk involved in trading them. The FCA has commented that “as with all high-risk, speculative investments, consumers should make sure they understand what they’re investing in, the risks associated with investing, and any regulatory protections that apply.”

Despite that, many traders view virtual assets rather as a safe haven and believe that these crypto tokens are going to continue maintaining purchasing power. Also, many believe that even if crypto value does not rise in the future, it will not drop either, but rather stay the same.

Because of this, DCM, which is both regulated and transparent, has included cryptos in its trading asset list. Moreover, with almost 30 years of experience, the broker offers risk management for any trade, leveraged or not.

Elon Musk’s opinion on cryptocurrency

All the while, Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest people, has consistently expressed positive reactions to Bitcoin, claiming it is only a matter of time till the coin breaks traditional finance. During a chatroom event held last Monday, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said that he thinks “Bitcoin is really on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.”

A few days prior to that, Musk had changed his Twitter bio to #bitcoin. This caused a great reaction and BTC jumped over 14% in only 30 minutes. Nevertheless, Musk insisted that he himself “is late to the party” and that he should have started using Bitcoin years ago.

Elon Musk’s Twitter bio

Digital Currency Market and cryptocurrency

Back to the platform launching, DCM offers the most popular cryptos on the market to traders. With seven different accounts to choose from, anyone can trade on Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin, Litecoin, and others. The broker offers skills and techniques to those looking to maximize trading profits, such as leverage and social trading.

“We’re just getting started here, so there are plenty more benefits to come for those choosing to work with us. We’ll have more news on that in the near future, but I can already say there’s definitely something worth waiting for,” commented DCM’s spokesperson, Serenovich.