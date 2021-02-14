Putting your money to work through online investing may sound like a risky proposition, but it is certainly worth looking into for its many benefits over traditional investing methods.

With the digitisation of the stock exchanges all over the world, it is now possible to perform activities like trading and investing in financial instruments and securities can be performed effortlessly over the internet. These types of online activities are getting more and more popular, but it comes with some risks too.

As long as you are aware of the risks involved with online investing, however, it can turn into a highly profitable endeavour. Some know-how of the risk management strategies already available may also help to navigate this comfortably.

Anyways, without further ado, let’s find out what it means to invest online and whether it’s worth it from below.

What is Online Investing?

By definition, online investing is a process where an investor can invest in the financial securities markets through the use of the internet. All you would need is a trading account with a reliable online broker, and of course, the money to invest in.

Once that’s out of the way, you would be able to browse through different instruments, such as bonds, stocks, currencies, commodities, ETFs, indexes, cryptocurrencies, and such – all using a compatible device and over the internet.

Online vs Conventional Methods of Investing

Whether you are investing online or traditionally, you would need a financial broker. The difference would start to appear in the ways you deal with your broker.

For instance, in traditional methods of investing, an investor would either need to be present in the physical stock exchanges themself or rely on a financial advisor to do it on behalf of them. It involves phone conversation, waiting in line, making appointments, etc. The financial advisors also usually charge a good sum as a remuneration for their services.

In contrast, online investing is very easy and convenient to do. You can open a trading account online, deposit money, and start trading. Whether you want to buy, sell or hold any particular instrument, you can do so with the palm of your hands, no matter wherever you are doing it from. This way, you can eliminate the need for a financial advisor or broker, and can manage your investment yourself. It also costs less money, while offering access to the global markets.

Managing the Risks of Investing in Online

Investing in financial instruments is a risky proposition, irrespective of the methods. Prices go up and down constantly, requiring the investor to be savvy and knowledgeable to turn in a profit. As there would be no professional looking after your holdings, you have to learn the risks and how to manage them.

Too easy to navigate the online brokers to open or close a position, it can also sometimes give rise to thoughtless risk-taking. So, you must learn the fundamentals of investing and risk management to turn your efforts into something greatly worthwhile.