At the end of 2020, Yug Rusi exported “Zolotaya Semechka” bottled oil to the Republic of Seychelles. The well-known oil from the Don Land will be offered for sale in leading chain stores of the African state.

“Development of sales in Africa is the major opportunity to expand the market of Russian products,” mentioned Sergei Kislov, the founder of Yug Rusi Group. “When it comes to the sunflower seed oil, it is a relatively new product for many African countries. Alongside with that, the expansion of the geography of its use is a global trend, since more and more people around the world get acquainted with sunflower seed oil as the most important product for a healthy diet”.

The Group entered the new market through business contacts established at the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi in October, 2019.

The leading Russian producer of sunflower seed oil focuses on further development of distribution in the African continent.