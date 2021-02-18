Nowadays, it seems everybody else is a certified teacher of yoga. You may wonder how to do it yourself, or if it’s realistic. If you love practice and hope to bring its benefits to others, you are probably a perfect candidate. First I would recommend reading this post: How can I learn if I am ready for Yoga Teacher Training? If you think that you don’t want to be a yoga teacher, you know that by enrolling in a training course you can still improve your practice and knowledge.

Now that you are sure that you want a certificate, let’s talk about how.

There are no official requirements for a certification in any part of the world at the time of this publication. In essence, all that is needed to learn yoga is to pick a program that resonates with you and follow it passionately! However, you will want to choose a program recognized officially by the Yoga Alliance, the internationally recognized organization for educating and accrediting teachers and schools. A wide range of yoga styles are offered by various teacher training programs worldwide.

So how does one become a registered yoga teacher with the Yoga Alliance? Everyone with RYT (Registered Yoga School) who has completed a Yoga Teacher Training program can apply for RYT certification. There are various levels of RYT certification.

Most people usually start their journey with 200 hours of RYS teacher training. As stated above, numerous programmes, depending on the style or tradition of yoga, logistics (part-time, full-time, both local and international), and costs, are available. Visit

200-hour programs focus on the general population in teaching yoga. Including:

Asana and line-up (which also includes how to guide others into the poses and class sequencing)

Physiology and anatomy

Meditation and Philosophy

All 200-hour programs vary according to yoga style. But they all adhere to these fundamental guidelines, as outlined by the Yoga Alliance, to ensure good education.

What about 200 hours?

In a 200-hour course you’ll not only learn about yoga positions, but also how to correctly perform your poses according to your abilities. You will practice yoga for at least 2 hours a day to get to know the mechanics of the poses and their implications. Your health and strength will also improve.

You will also learn how anatomy and physiology relate to yoga. The advantages and contraindications of the poses are previously seen. Once your practice is combined with the knowledge of the physiology and anatomy, alignment in poses will be studied. It’s a very important aspect of any yoga teacher training course because we practice healthy yoga … not to hurt ourselves!

The philosophical aspects of yoga will also be discussed and based on Patanjali’s Eight Limbs of Yoga. Yoga is all about living in harmony with ourselves and others, and during these philosophy sessions, you will have many questions about how you lived and what changes you want to see.

Then there is also Pranayama practice (breathing techniques). This is an important step towards Samadhi’s achievement (Divine Union). The quality of your breath affects your physical, emotional and mental health. It is therefore important to learn how Pranayama can be practiced.

You will immerse yourself in yoga throughout the course. This is for your own benefit, but for others as well: you can only teach what you really have integrated. Along the way, the teachers will guide you on how to evaluate and adjust others in poses, including the use of props or correct verbal information.

At the end of the day, 200 hours will seem too short! As with all else in life, there is no end to learning. In fact, after a teacher training, you will realize that this is only the start of your journey.

Some graduates may feel like to working with specific types of students after completing a 200-hour programme. To this end, several additional programs are available: child yoga and pre-natal yoga are examples. Usually, these programs are shorter.

Before signing up for a teacher training course, a yoga teacher’s journey begins. Indeed, before attending a 200-hour programme, it is ideal to have already developed a consistent yoga practice. Your body is thus already reasonably adapted to physical rigour, and your mind is prepared for the asanas and what happens in the classroom. Is there anything you can do to better prepare yourself before a YTTC?

A 200-hour program will be completed for your first official step towards becoming a certified teacher. After that, if you want to continue and become a 500-hour RYT, a 300-hour program can be implemented.

Ideally, for a few months you could help a senior yoga teacher. Learning from someone directly will certainly quickly track your path to expertise.

In short, there is no definitive time frame, in which you will become a yoga teacher after ‘x’ time. Yoga is very practical and, no matter if it is with asanas, philosophy or meditation, the more experience you have; the more well-equipped you are to teach.

First, choose a yoga style you love. If you like to sweat during your yoga practice, you will get a Vinyasa-style program. If you prefer to use props, go to an Iyengar or therapeutic styled program.

There is another step towards becoming a registered professor of yoga!

After your teacher training you will need to register with the Yoga Alliance of America as a yoga teacher. Once you have registered, you will be included in your global teacher directory who fulfills their minimum teaching requirements and completes their training with an officially registered yoga school.

You’re ready to teach yoga now. Recall that a teacher’s role is very important. Continue to learn and broaden your own practice, so you can share with everyone the wonderful gift of yoga.

What’s best: Intensive or long term; local or overseas; in-person or online?

There are a few options when it comes to yoga teacher training – either a three month course that only takes place on weekends or a one month full course or an independent on-line Yoga teacher training (available recently Due to COVID-19).

Short term or long duration?

In the short term, the intensive course would certainly provide an opportunity for your life to fully immerse yourself in the yoga lifestyle, because you would have put away all other commitments to participate fully throughout the course. This allows you to focus more on what is taught and what happens daily, with minimal distractions from outside the world. The daily schedule, food and environment are also specifically designed to promote the best yogic experience.

The obvious inconvenience of an intensive course is that you may simply not be able to depart from work or other activities. Delaying obligations can lead to stress during the whole process, which would be extremely counterproductive.

A long-term course which lasts for several weeks does not require you to take time off from work and also to preserve your personal lives outside training hours (if you still have the energy to!). This would also be preferable for people with family duties and who cannot be away from home for long, under any circumstances.

Another advantage of a weekend course is that you have more time between classes to absorb and process what you teach, so that you have more time to ask questions and clarify anything that you are unsure about.

However, a weekend course won’t immerse you in the full yoga experience as the majority of the week is spent in your normal lifestyle.

Overseas or local?

A local course would be cheaper, as you don’t have to give up more money on travel, lodging and food. The environment is familiar to you and there is no risk of cultural shock or deception with unsatisfactory expectations. However, programs can actually be more expensive in certain developed countries than in other countries.

An international course is unfamiliar, but this helps you to connect more and also spend more time with your classmates. If you are the outgoing guy, this is also a chance to meet people with whom you had probably never crossed the paths on the spot. You will also experience a different culture and people’s lives far from your own.

Of course, spending one month abroad is more costly and the unfamiliar environment may be disturbing for some.

I think if you are fortunate enough to have the means to participate in an intensive course abroad, please! You will certainly return from life-changing experiences and insights!