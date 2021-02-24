I have always believed that new traders tend to think too much into details that are not even important. When choosing a new broker, they focus on things that matter the least and forget the stuff that matters the most. In my opinion, if you are looking for a broker, you have to know only five benchmarks. If the broker you are signing up with meets those benchmarks, I think you can compromise on the rest of the things. However, if all else is okay but the broker fumbles on any of these benchmarks, I think you are better off signing up with a different broker.

Based on my experience of the online brokers, I think Aroxcapital is a good option as it meets those benchmarks. Let’s review.

The Five Benchmarks That Make Aroxcapital a Worthy Consideration

1. Safety of Your Funds

The first point of worry for any trader is the security of funds. When you create an account with an online broker, it is nothing different from a regular bank account. You put your money in the bank account, and you do the same when you fund your account with the broker. The only difference is that the broker gives you access to a market where you can use that money. However, you always have to make sure that the broker you are giving your money to is following the industry’s standards of security. In the case of Aroxcapital, I can tell you with guaranty that the broker is doing that.

Aroxcapital is protecting your money through the segregation of funds. As soon as you deposit funds in your account, the broker has created a system that moves that money to a bank account that’s only for you. Yes, that’s right! That bank account from the broker is only for the funds that have been deposited by traders. The broker maintains its own money in a different account.

2. Regulation

Why online reviewers can forget other things, they never fail to mention regulation. When you sign up with an online broker, you know you are agreeing to trade with an entity that is not even located in your country. The broker you sign up with might be located on the other side of the world. In that case, you want certain protocols to be involved that protect your money and interest. That’s where regulation comes in. Regulation comes from third party regulatory authorities that monitor the activities of an online broker and protect the interests of the traders who sign up with them.

So, before you sign up with an online broker, you have to make sure that it is properly regulated. In most cases, you will find the regulation information right on the website of the broker. And yes, you will find the regulation information on the website of this broker. If you look at the bottom, you will see that Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission is the authority that regulates the broker. The broker is properly authorized and licensed to perform its financial activities and all the information is there on the website.

3. Modern Trading Platform

Trust me, you cannot stick to old and traditional trading platforms anymore. They are outdated and offer you an interface that takes several hours or days for you to learn. People don’t have all that time anymore. They want to be on the trading platform and be able to trade straight away. If you want to do that, the trading platform from Aroxcapital is one of the best you can get your hands on. This trading platform is intuitive and contains everything that will help you with your trading and trading forecasts. The best thing is that this trading platform is available in all the formats that you prefer.

You can use the trading platform on your desktop device. If you are interested in trading on the go, you can download and install it on your iPhone or Android phones with ease and convenience.

4. Long List of CFDs

At this point, I would like to clarify that this broker provides you with CFD trading. In this type of trading, you own the contract that carries the value of the asset that you are trading, but you don’t own the asset itself. The best thing about this format of trading is that you can access all the financial markets from the same trading platform. With a small amount, you are able to be a part of a variety of financial markets by trading a long list of assets. So, when you sign up with this broker, you will have cryptocurrencies, forex currency pairs, indices, commodities, and a lot of other assets at your disposal for trading.

What you are going to like about the asset index of this broker is that there are many assets included in each category. If you just look at the currency pairs that you can trade with Aroxcapital, there are more than 50 that you can trade.

5. Proper Service for Customers

Last but not least, you have to look at the level of customer support that you will be getting from the broker. There are many brokers that have some great features and trading platforms. However, the only problem I find with them is their customer support. In fact, it is their subpar customer support that stops me from signing up with them. On the other hand, you have Aroxcapital providing you with professional customer support during working hours through a variety of channels. Whether you want to send an email or talk to a human on the phone, you can do that with this broker. You also have the live chat option for instant chat-based conversation with an agent from the broker.

Final Thoughts

Based on these five important benchmarks, I think Aroxcapital is one of the best brokers out there. It might not offer you huge bonuses or other luring elements, but the most attractive thing about this broker is its amazing trading system. In this system, you trade with confidence, knowing fully well that your information, funds, and identity are being protected by the broker as you trade.