Have you been a victim of some online scam in recent days? Did you think you could not get the money back because you thought that’s how scams worked? There are many people who still believe that getting their money back from scams is impossible. That’s not true at all. Yes, just a few years ago, you could have believed that. At that point, you did not have any place to go and file a complaint. Even today, if you are thinking about your local police to help you with your situation, you have to rethink. They really cannot do anything about this situation.

In the digital world, you need digital heroes to help you with your money. Online CFD, Crypto, and Options trading scams are becoming more and more common with each passing day. However, you can rejoice at the fact that there are just as many money recovery services coming onto the scene. They have the professionals and the teams that can help you get your money back from even the strongest and most well-though-out scams of the internet world. The one thing I want you to avoid though is companies that can’t help you at all, even though they seem to be a great help.

There are more companies than you may realize that will not help you at all with your case. They are there only to talk about stuff and make huge claims. However, when you look deep inside, you find no material. I am talking about Oakfort Recovery right now. I think this company is a huge disappointment to its customers. It’s sad news for me and you. Let me tell you why.

If There’s No Team, There’s No Help

If you don’t have a team to help me with my case, I am not even considering signing up with you. That’s the thing I want you to say to online companies that provide you with scam recovery services. They tell you that they will talk to the banks, get in touch with other industry-leading experts, and the scammers to make things happen. However, when you see that there is only one person in his/her seat trying to do it all, you can be sure that you will not get any help. I have gone through the online reviews from customers thoroughly. I can tell you that they all think this company is not even a company at all.

They find it laughable that a company that claims to help you get your money back will assess your situation on the call within minutes. They even tell you the percentage of the probability of your case being successful. How can you gauge the percentage of success just like that? How can you tell me within minutes how much chance I have of being successful with my chargeback claim? The reality is, they don’t have a team at all. You don’t even see any mention of the team on the website at all. Yes, they say there is a team in a sentence, but there are no pictures.

It could have been a great idea to provide me with a picture of the team that you have. As a victim of an online scam, I really would have loved to see the people who were going to help me get my money back. There is nothing like that on Oakfort Recovery’s website.

No Process, No System, No Money

You don’t have a system through which you can make things happen. You don’t even have a process through which you can contact banks, scammers, your network, etc. I mean, if you are telling me that you are going to get my money back, then I expect that you have everything in place already. You have a team of people to work on my case. You have some software tool that helps you go through the database of scammers around the world. You have a process through which you should be guiding me because that will give me an idea when I will get my money back.

When you look at the website of this company, you will find no such information. They just tell you that they can get your money back. Well, that’s not hard to do. Even I can say that I can get you all the money back. Will you believe me if I say that? Won’t you feel the urge to ask me how I am going to do that if I make such a claim? In this case, I can tell you that the company has not system in place. They just listen to you and start doing what you could do yourself. In the end, you get nothing back.

No Credibility

You are dealing with a company that does not have any credibility at all. When I sign up with online services, I always look at their websites to see how credible they are. In most cases, you can find certain symbols and signs that will prove to you that you are signing up with a credible company. However, you will find none of that on this website. In the least, I would expect that the company has won some award in the industry or some accolade to prove its services. However, there is nothing like that in the bag of Oakfort Recovery.

The company is just there with a website. The website is filled with content with lots of mistakes. The calling times are very weird. Everything is just all over the place with this company and I am saying something you can check out yourself.

Final Thoughts

If you were thinking about signing up with this company to get help with your money, I am sorry to be the bringer of bad news. However, I don't think you will reach the outcome that you are after if you sign up with this company. Even then, if you feel the need to sign up with them, I believe you should call the phone number, talk to them and make an assessment yourself.