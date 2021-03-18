If you’ve been missing the trips to your local land-based casino to get your fix of traditional table games, did you know that you could play such games from the comfort of your own home – courtesy of the live versions found at the casino online!

Live casino takes the best elements of the authentic casino experience i.e., the social aspect, and combines it with the accessibility, convenience and flexibility of online gaming, to create an incredible hybrid. These days, online casinos are offering up more and more live versions of games, and you can expect the very best in terms of live streaming, so you’ll be thoroughly entertained. Why not check out these latest additions the next time you log-in?

Infinite Blackjack

Games don’t come more traditional than Blackjack, but Infinite Blackjack has a number of innovative tricks up its sleeve, to take it to the next level – just in case you ever get bored of beating the dealer! The ‘infinite’ part comes from the fact there are no limits on how many players can get involved in a single hand of this Blackjack variation. Infinite Blackjack also uses software, which combines real-time dealing with a mixture of physical and digital cards on-screen – to create a totally unique experience.

Each player at the table will be dealt the same two cards, which are known as ‘community cards’, and then it’s down to each player to choose their move and play their way. The actions are the same as regular Blackjack, and the dealer will make their move, also.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, there are four additional side bets which can be placed to up the ante further. These are:

Bust It : if the dealer busts with three or more cards in their hand, you’ll get a bonus win

: if the dealer busts with three or more cards in their hand, you’ll get a bonus win Hot 3 : if your two cards and the dealer’s up-card total 19, 20 or 21 points, you’ll receive an additional pay-out. Land the ‘Hot 3’ bonus if all three cards are 7s

: if your two cards and the dealer’s up-card total 19, 20 or 21 points, you’ll receive an additional pay-out. Land the ‘Hot 3’ bonus if all three cards are 7s Any Pair : land an extra win if you can make a pair with the two cards in your hand

: land an extra win if you can make a pair with the two cards in your hand 21+3: if you can create one of the Poker-style rankings with your two cards and the dealer’s up-card, expect a pay-out

Crazy Time

If you’ve always dreamed about being on a TV gameshow, why not replicate the experience from your sofa? Crazy Time is exactly that – a fast-paced and frantic Spin & Win game, with plenty of bonus features, brought to you by your spectacular host! And if that wasn’t crazy enough for you, there are four bonus features, with an epic 160,000x your stake up for grabs!

The big wheel in question consists of 54 segments, with eight different symbols or values you could potentially land. These range from the numbers one, two, five and ten, which correlate to how much your winning bet will be multiplied by. Then there are the four bonus symbols, which refer to different side games you’ll be transported to. These lucrative icons feature on every sixth segment of the wheel, so it’s certainly all to play for. The bonus games in question are: