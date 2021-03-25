There are various types of PMI-PBA boot camp courses are available online at desirable prices. Some of them are:

PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA)® Boot Camp Course: This is a virtual and self-paced course organized by Project Management Institute, Canadian West Coast. This course is designed, created and taught by international authors of the PMI Guide to Business Analysis, Cheryl Lee.

PMI-PBA® Boot Camp Course is only self-paced boot camp course of good quality in the market at reasonable price. This course consists of 90 days accessibility with various components like

Practice papers and flash cards

Instructional videos with examples

Group study to connect with other users at the same time

Support from PMI-PBA certified instructors for any query in the questions

Support program which gives your money back if the candidate don’t pass the exam

35 PDUs and contact hours

Live sessions with the course coordinator.

4-Day pmi pba certification Boot Camp:

This boot camp is conducted by Watermark Learning. After the purchase of any virtual PMI-PBA exam prep course, candidate will receive various content materials in it. Some of them are:

· 100% pass guarantee

· 35 contact hours offered by PMI’s

· Presentations

· More than 800 sample questions

· Exam schedule of PMI-PBA

· Supplementary study material

· Access to internet based video tutorials

· Business analysis task and process map

· Instructor-led course

PMI-PBA® Certification Boot Camp:

This boot camp is organized by The Training Advisors and this course is of 5 days. In this boot camp, the advisors will teach the candidate that how to crack PMI-PBA exam. Some of the benefits of this boot camp are:

· Know the essential things about the exam

· Enhance the chance of qualifying the PMI-PBA exam

· Enrolled in a globally recognized certification course

· Learn the tasks of analyzing, documenting, validating and verifying requirements.

· Develop a personalized test-taking strategy based in your strengths

· Advance your carrier path in the profession of business analysis

· Develop the confidence and knowledge to solve the questions in the PMI-PBA exam

PMI-PBA Boot Camp:

It is conducted by Cprime learning. This boot camp is developed in such a way that a candidate can qualify the exam in the very first attempt. Candidate will be exposed to review questions and boost up the information reviewed at the lecture and discussion time because these review questions are similar to the types of questions in the PMI-PBA exam. This boot camp includes

· 35 business analysis processes

· 6 business analysis process groups

· 5 business analysis domains

· 40 knowledge and skills within the 6 business analysis areas.

PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA)® Bootcamp:

This course is organized by PMtrainingTM . The PMI-PBA certification boot camp is available 24 hours on demand. This course is designed in such a way to mentor the candidates in the popular business analysis methodologies. In this boot camp course, candidate will have:

· Online access to innumerable lessons without any sort of limitations

· Interactive course lessons

· 35 contact hours with PMI,

· Quizzes and guided exercises of PMI-PBA exam

· Presentation of course material of PMI-PBA exam