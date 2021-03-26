Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death among women and men. But though the statistics significantly serve as an eye-opener to take great care of our heart, it shouldn’t be our only motivator. Remember that having a healthy heart is crucial to overall good health, so maintaining it is greatly beneficial to our general well-being.

But even if you’ve already suffered from a heart attack, it’s never too late to make simple changes to keep your heart in good condition. A healthy diet and lifestyle can make a significant difference in avoiding or slowing down heart-related problems.

Thus, highlighted below are some dietary and lifestyle tips to keep your heart healthy.

The Importance of Maintaining A Healthy Heart

The heart is a vital organ responsible for just about everything that gives your body life. However, the food you eat and the amount of activity can dramatically affect your heart and overall health. When it stops functioning, other systems of the body will also fail.

Nonetheless, the following are important reasons to keep your heart healthy proactively:

Increases Longevity

Keeping your heart in good shape increases longevity. It can reduce health risks that are associated with heart diseases. Because when your heart is healthy, your blood circulation is also good, which is necessary to remove wastes from the body and fight off potential diseases.

Reduces The Risks of Depression

Being diagnosed with heart disease may increase the risk of depression. Although several factors may cause people to get depressed, people diagnosed with heart disease have an increased risk of developing depression. By maintaining a healthy heart, you can reduce your vulnerability.

Improves Cognitive Function

Aging can contribute to the decline in brain function, but you can prevent it by maintaining a healthy heart. According to one research, having ideal cardiovascular health measures is beneficial to brain function. Their definition of cardiovascular health consists of ideal levels of weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and physical activity.

But regardless of the reasons, keeping your heart healthy is of utmost importance. To make it happen, you have to maintain a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

What Is A Heart-Healthy Diet?

A heart-healthy diet may lessen the risk of heart disease by 80%. And though you probably know that, actually changing your eating habits is often tough. It’s also worth noting that no single food can make you instantly healthy. That’s why your overall dietary pattern matters more than specific foods.

Even so, you’ll be on your way toward a heart-healthy diet once you know which foods to eat more of and which ones to limit. You may want to go over the heart-healthy diet tips we’ve put together below.

Limit Unhealthy Fats

When it comes to dietary fat, it’s important to consider the type of fat you eat. Note that fat is essential for a healthy diet. But focus on choosing foods with good fats and steer clear of bad fats.

Focus on High-Fiber Food

A high-fiber diet can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. It may also help you lose weight since fiber fills up your stomach longer, making you eat less. To keep your heart healthy, try to eat at least 28 grams of dietary fiber every day.

Avoid Salt and Processed Food

Eating a lot of salt can lead to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease. There are plenty of ways to lower your sodium intake, such as reducing canned or processed foods and choosing your condiments carefully.

Practice Portion Control

The amount of food you eat is equally significant as the kind of food you eat. Note that carrying excess weight may contribute to high blood pressure. Thus, make sure to practice portion control of your daily meal.

What Is A Heart-Healthy Lifestyle?

Generally, a heart-healthy lifestyle involves understanding your risk, making healthy daily choices, and changes to lower your risk for heart disease. While eating a healthy diet is significant to heart-healthy living, there are other healthy behaviors that you should not ignore. That’s why we’ve highlighted the following heart-healthy lifestyle activities.

Know Your Health History

Preventing heart disease starts with understanding your risk factors and finding ways to lower them. Take the time to talk to your family and doctor regarding your health history.

Get Regular Physical Activity

Regular physical activity can help you lose excess weight and lower many heart disease risk factors. But make sure to talk with your doctor before you start a new exercise plan, especially if you already have a history of a heart problem.

Quit Smoking

Smoking can make your heart work harder. It can increase heart rate, tighten major arteries, cause an irregular heart rhythm, and raise blood pressure. Thus, it’s important to quit smoking by talking with your doctor about programs to help you do it.

Take Medicines As Directed

If you’re already taking medicine to treat high blood pressure or high cholesterol, follow your doctor’s instructions carefully. In case you’re struggling to afford them, try to check out websites like https://www.buzzrx.com/blog/how-to-lower-your-prescription-costs.

To sum it up

There is no easy way to protect your heart and stay healthy. It requires constant discipline and commitment on your part. You have to make healthy choices every day to keep your heart healthy and strong.