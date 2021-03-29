In the past, bettors could not use PayPal to deposit funds or withdraw their winnings from any online casino. Using PayPal at any online betting sites was restricted, and players who defied the restrictions were banned from using the payment method.

The restrictions were a result of PayPal originating from the US, a country that frowns upon online betting. The government was also afraid that betting sites would resort to money laundering deeds using PayPal.

However, the introduction of other e-wallets in the online betting market brought a change to that. These payment methods grabbed the opportunity of offering payment services to online bettors, which made the US government rethink its restrictions on using PayPal at online casinos.

Within a short time, PayPal started allowing online casinos to add it as a payment option for their players. As soon as they made their services available to online betting sites, the method was instantly embraced by players and casino operators at large. They have never looked back since then. Here are some vital things you should know about using PayPal at online casinos worldwide.

How to Sign Up for a PayPal Account

If you don’t have a PayPal account already, you will need to open one to use it at an online casino. PayPal is preferred by many players for the reliability and security it offers them. Also, it eliminates any financial delays that many bettors experience trying to deposit or withdraw funds. Opening a PayPal account is straightforward and involves only a few steps. Here is how.

On your browser, open the PayPal official page to visit the site and click on the “Sign Up for Free” button. You will have to provide your personal details needed to set up your account. They include your email address, full names, phone number, and a secure password.

You will be asked to confirm that you read and understood the terms and conditions by checking the box. Proceed to click the “Agree and Create Account” button. You will have to confirm your phone number by entering a security code that PayPal will send to your phone. After that, your PayPal account will be ready, and you can use it at your favorite casino as your payment option.

How to Deposit Funds to Your Online Casino Account Using PayPal

Although the process of depositing funds using PayPal may vary from one casino to the other, it is straightforward. PayPal is a convenient and fast payment option, which is why many players choose it. To deposit funds to an online casino, follow these easy steps.

If you don’t have a PayPal account, open one by following the previously outlined steps then ensure that you have enough funds to make a deposit. You can also connect your bank card to your PayPal account. Once you have the funds in your e-wallet, proceed to the casino’s cashier page and choose PayPal.

Select the amount you wish to deposit, and if you have to opt-in for a welcome bonus, ensure that your deposit meets the required minimum for the bonus. The casino will redirect you to your PayPal log-in page to authorize the payment. Once you do so, you will have the funds in your account and you will be set to start betting.

Countries That Accept PayPal and Those That Don’t

PayPal is accepted in most countries where betting is legal. For example, players from the UK, Australia, Finland, Austria, Belgium, France, Denmark, Greece, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, and Portugal can use PayPal as a payment option at online casinos. Also, players from New Jersey and Nevada can use PayPal as a deposit option.

However, bettors from Egypt are not so lucky. In Egypt, the use of PayPal is prohibited for any online transactions, and so, if you are visiting the country, keep that in mind and avoid opening a PayPal account while within the territory. Also, players from Turkey cannot use this payment method at online casinos.

Pros and Cons of Using PayPal

There are many advantages of choosing PayPal casinos and use PayPal as a payment option. Transactions are safe, secure, and fast. Players can expect near-instant deposits and withdrawals. Bettors also enjoy the anonymity that comes with PayPal transactions, and there are no hidden charges as the casino operators take care of any fees associated with your transactions.

However, there are also some drawbacks to using PayPal at online casinos. Some operators impose withdrawal fees which players have to meet. The method is also unavailable in some countries, some casinos exclude specific bonuses from PayPal users, and other casinos don’t accept the option.

What to Expect

As bettors continue to demand more secure, reliable, and fast ways of making financial transactions at online casinos, they can expect to find more online casinos that accept PayPal. The method comes with many advantages, which are likely to influence more casinos’ decisions into adding it to their payment options list. It is a matter of time before PayPal is accepted worldwide as an online casino payment option.