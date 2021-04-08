With the release of the Note 20, Samsung proved once more that mobility and productivity can coexist. While still being a flagship smartphone the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price remains in line with previous generations. For the Note 20, Samsung has two versions of the smartphone with slight differences in terms of specs.

Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 price is set at $999 and features 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen and 1080 by 2400 resolution screen. To protect the display, Samsung used Gorilla Glass 5. The battery is a 4,300 mAH cell which will last for an entire day of regular usage. The chipset used for the Note 20 is the Exynos 990 with an Octa-core CPU.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Compared with the regular Galaxy Note 20 price, the ultra-version starts at $1,299 and features several notable upgrades. The battery is larger with a 4,500 mAh capacity. It also features a large 6.9 inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 1440 by 3088 pixels which translates into a pixel density of 496 ppi. For protection, the Note 20 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus The chipset used for the Note 20 Ultra is the same as in the regular version, using the Exynos 990 paired with an Octa-core CPU and the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU. Unlike the regular version, the Ultra supports expandable storage and comes with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Both versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 use the same Exynos 990 chipset for the global version while in the US it has the Snapdragon 865 5G+ chipset. The launch retail Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price is subject to various promotions from different carriers. Some of them even offer the Note 20 for free on certain subscription packages for new and existing customers.