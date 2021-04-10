*This is an opinion blog*

UPDATE: With so many accusations of bribery, misconduct, and ethical violations, how come Bar President Eric Dobberstein and the State Bar of Nevada still allow “tainted” Marc Randazza to practice law?

How low is the Bar in Nevada?

The State Bar of Nevada sued Randazza for violating Nevada Rules of Professional Conduct on nine counts. He broke the rules in regards to:

Communication,

Conflict of Interest: Current Clients,

Conflict of Interest: Current Clients: Specific Rules,

Imputation of Conflicts of Interest,

Safekeeping Property,

Declining or Terminating Representation, Advisor,

Restrictions on Right to Practice,

Misconduct.

So Why Do Eric Dobberstein, Ann Morgan, and Paola Armeni Let Randazza Still Practice?

Eric Dobberstein, the president of the State Bar of Nevada, currently allows Randazza to practice law in the state of Nevada. Randazza Legal Group is based in Las Vegas. In 2011 and 2012, according to HuffPost, Randazza violated ethics when he worked for pornographers. This was a violation of the ethics of the State Bar of Nevada.

Ann Morgan, the president-elect of the State Bar of Nevada, will assume the responsibility of leading the organization. Soon, it will be up to her to deal with Randazza.

Randazza two-timed his clients, who were pornographers, by working for other clients, who were also pornographers. He “solicited illicit payoffs,” said HuffPost. In 2010, Randazza tried to bribe a website so that he wouldn’t sue them, again. This solicitation was a violation of the Nevada Rules of Professional Conduct.

The State Bar of Nevada sued for the suspension of Randazza’s license in 2018 with violations of ethics. His license was suspended for a year. However, the State Bar did not put the suspension into effect.

Randazza actually pleaded guilty to two violations: a bribe and a shady loan. He appealed his suspension to the Nevada Supreme Court, but was rejected.

Randazza also conducted himself in a racist fashion. Apparently he threw around slurs at people when he worked in the porn industry. When he was approached about his racial language, Randazza accused other people of being racist towards him.

Randazza Had To Be Fired Even By InfoWars’ Alex Jones

HuffPost writes that “outrageous” Randazza is “curiously chummy” with fascists and racists. Randazza has also represented several Neo-Nazis in court, including Andrew Anglin, who published the address of a Jewish realtor on the Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

But “rude” Randazza was so bad that even conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had to fire him. The InfoWars founder was told by a Connecticut judge that Randazza was “tainted.” The same judge accused Randazza of “serious misconduct.” In addition, Randazza lied while filing claims for Jones in the state of Connecticut, where he was not licensed to practice.

Attorney Marc Randazza Is Too Unethical To Represent Alex Jones

Is the State Bar of Nevada as Corrupted As Marc Randazza?

The Supreme Court of Nevada treated Marc Randazza’s case as if it were a misstep. He was subject to a suspension of his legal license, but the State Bar of Nevada chose to not enforce this disciplinary action. However, this is not the first time, nor is it the last time, that Randazza has run into problems.

Legal registry Avvo rated him 1 out 10 with “extreme caution” because he had received disciplinary action. Several five-star reviews boosted his profile, however, some of them were very long and very poorly written. They also talked about irrelevant points, including “love and respect.”

Other state bars have also initiated legal action against Randazza. The State Bar of Arizona issued a public reprimand and a suspension of his legal license.

Marc Randazza

Dan Snyder and Joe Tacopina Accuse Marc Randazza

The owner of the Washington Football Team, Dan Snyder and Joe Tacopina, his attorney, have also accused Randazza of being associated with the websites that supposedly published defamatory statements about Snyder. NBC Sports writes that Tacopina and his team pointed fingers at Randazza’s association with Ari Bass, who runs the websites that published stories about Snyder. Now that Randazza is representing Dwight Schar, it seems that both Schar and Randazza are linked as Don Juravin can probably testify to.

Corrupt Attorney Marc Randazza Represents Dwight Schar & Bella Collina’s Reputation

Marc Randazza is probably one of the most corrupt attorneys in America. Randazza is so corrupt that Avvo, a legal online registry, issued the lowest rating possible of 1 out of 10 and marked Randazza’s profile with a warning “Extreme Caution”. One can easily assume that the reviews are fake and intended to only cover up the endless Bar complaints against Randazza in all states where he sells his legal work. If that is not enough, it seems that even the UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE has suspended Marc Randanzza.

“Marc J. Randazza (“Respondent”) is hereby suspended from the practice of trademark and other non-patent law before the United States Patent and Trademark Office”.

Dwight Schar, Ryan Homes, Neo-Nazis, Alex Jones, Porn and Corrupt Attorney Randazza

Marc Randazza

Marc Randazza was fired by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at InfoWars, but Dwight Schar (founder of NVR, Inc, Ryan homes and owner of Bella Collina in Florida) chose to represent him, his affair or interests.

Dwight Schar and Bella Collina have chosen this particular attorney to represent them. Schar is now associated with an attorney who has major ethical violations attached to his name, who tries to strike at the racial divide in America.

Lately, Marc Randazza was collaborating with attorney William Matthews from Shutts & Bowen law firm, attorney James Ryan, attorney David Landis from Mateer Harbert law firm, and appeared in front of judge Karen Jennemann to convince her that First Amendment right of social media can be sold off.

Randazza Is In Trouble In Nevada, Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida, California

In every state where Marc Randazza is practicing law he has been reprimanded, sued by the local Bar, suspended or placed on probation, and has multiple Bar complaints. The charges range from misconduct to bribery.

Marc Randazza

Some of these links below have been the source for this article and others are for you to read and decide. Marc Randazza never opposed them, responded to them or had the court take them down. Therefore they can be assumed to be valid. Read them all and decide for yourself.

As Randazza himself said: “Be very careful anytime you have somebody trying to stifle someone else’s free speech. When you hear speech that bothers you, you hear speech that repulses you, speech that disgust you, I I think your first instinct should be to protect that, and then fighting and then debate against it. But if your beliefs are so fragile that they can’t stand in opposition to something that you find abhorrent, then maybe you need to look at your own beliefs and modified them.”

Randazza will try to argue that he is not corrupt. By saying that Randazza is corrupt, no one is accusing him of a crime, necessarily. They are simply saying that he is a dishonest attorney with a very high number of bar complaints in every state that he practices law. Aside, this is the opinion of this writer and this article as well as probably many others in the legal community.

DISCLAIMER: There are other opinions and facts for you to consider. Any views of opinions represented in this blog are personal and belong solely to the blog owner and do not represent those of people, institutions or organizations that the owner may or may not be associated with in professional or personal capacity, unless explicitly stated. Any views are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual.

