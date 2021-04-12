The effectiveness of a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) also known as security audit procedure lies in its comprehensive analysis and effective remediation of discovered issues. With a website VAPT, we seek to uncover any software misconfigurations, code bugs, missed security requirements, and backdoors that could be exploited by hackers to compromise a website.

The web application security & penetration testing process usually consists of four steps:

Reconnaissance – gathering data on the system to be tested, Exploitation – setting up for further exploitation to find out weaknesses, Resolution, and Security Hardening

Further, there are different types of penetration testing possible such as external and internal testing, network-based, socially engineered attacks, physical, and testing on wireless and firewall systems.

We’ll see in this post why a website VAPT is crucial for your website’s security and how to go about it.

Why should you conduct web application penetration tests?

As web applications are being more widely used, the resources used for the configuration in a specific environment and further development as needs grow simultaneously increase. However, as changes increase, so does the possibility of hackers creeping into the system.

The increased use of sensitive data of customers for a more personalized online experience makes it essential that security measures are frequently updated and strengthened, making penetration testing an important part of the software development life cycle (SDLC) process to recognize and resolve vulnerabilities.

The SDLC provides a set of guidelines to better develop software for its intended use, such as focusing on its cost effectiveness while emphasizing on quality for the end-user. Under this cycle, software testing forms an integral part as it is involved in various stages of the development process, from brainstorming to coding the final asset.

It addresses programming mistakes that could accidentally open up backdoors for hackers to insert malware or malicious code, reduces technical debt which reduces the time spent on fixes and errors, and testing for defects at earlier stages to avoid huge costs.

Steps of a web application VAPT

For penetration testing a web application, we mainly focus on the environment and its overall setup – gathering information about the web app that is publicly available, map out the hosting involved with the web application, and find out possibilities for tampering before actually learning about and applying its purpose.

Collect data and information

Also called the ‘reconnaissance phase’, the penetration testing process requires huge amounts of information to initiate the exploitation of flaws and vulnerabilities discovered eventually. There are active and passive ways of collecting such information.

Passive includes what’s easily available publicly and on the internet without interacting with the system personally. It can be as simple as searching Google, taking up website subdomains, other external links, etc. You can also use tools like Wayback Machine to find out how a site looked like previously, which helps in gathering more information for the research and vulnerability exploitation phase in the later stage.

Active is the exact opposite, where you interact with the system to be tested such as using fingerprints of the web application, DNS forwards, DNS zone transfers, and reverse lookups, using network scanners, etc.

Fingerprinting a web application can be done using tools like Nmap, which will provide information such as the scripting language used, the version of the server software used and the operating system. Just run the intended IP address against Nmap, take a note of all open ports and services, along with the information listed above.

Using a network scanner will let you know if the targeted web app is available to the public and other points of information like geolocations, server software, port numbers, etc. DNS forward and reverse lookups serve the purpose of connecting any newly discovered subdomains with the respective IP addresses, with the help of tools like Burp Suite.

Research and Exploitation

Now that you’ve discovered the issues, it is time to test them and understand how they affect your organization’s system. This can be done through a variety of tools, free or paid, depending on the technical knowledge you possess, such as Nmap, SQLMap, Burp Suite, Metasploit, etc. If you’re not very aware of how these tools function, you can always entrust the procedure to trusted security professionals like Astra Security.

Report and recommendations

The basic rule about writing the final reports with the conclusions, steps to be taken, and implications of the vulnerabilities that have been found is to make sure that everyone – whether or not they were directly involved in the testing procedure – must understand the technicalities. The report must also involve everything that has been understood and discovered throughout the process.

Remedial measures – further steps that may need to be taken

This stage is devoted to identifying the critical and less critical issues and involving in their resolution accordingly. Both the stakeholders of the company and the IT team in charge of the testing process – along with the professionals appointed from a third-party perspective – will sit together to solve the vulnerabilities and loopholes discovered.

The strength and optimal functioning of your system is only as good as an efficient security audit. If the process seems to be too technical, there are always third party experts like Astra Security who can help you out!