Being in a digital age means more accumulation of data on daily basis. And to save this data, the internal hard drive of your Mac OS is not enough. External hard drives are in demand doesn’t matter to which field you belong. It not only assists you in providing free space and storing your extra data but also acts as a backup device in case of data corruption or hard drive failure.

The finest external hard drives, which are mentioned below, do precisely what an ideal hard drive is expected to perform. They essentially plug specifically into your gadget through USB, giving you instant capacity without having to open your gadget and introduce a modern hard drive inside. Cutting edge outside hard drives are too fantastically quick, much obliged to USB-C connections and SSD (Strong State Drive) innovation, which means copying and moving the data takes place in just a matter of seconds.

Best External Storage Devices Compatible with Mac:

Following are some of the best external storage devices to be used with MacBook:

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch:

With easy to use security system and excellent performance, the credit card-sized Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is an external solid-state drive. It comes with a built-in fingerprint reader and LED status indicator. With compact size and fast performance, it comes up with capacities available up to 2 Tb. As all the external devices usually come with NTFS file format, you may need to use iBoysoft NTFS for Mac to read and write NTFS files on this external drive.

Security matters the most, keeping that in mind Samsung introduced fingerprint touch to ensure the safety of your data. It is the best available external hard drive that is compatible with Mac operating system.

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch:

With strong encryption and efficient performance, Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch is a great option for everyday use with ensured security. It comes with a fabric-covered enclosure and data protection with a password and AES-256 hardware encryption.

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch is a perfect external storage device compatible with Mac operating systems that ensure high-speed transfer of files and provide high-security measures to make sure that your data is protected. With 2 Tb storage space, it is the ideal device for your data’s backup.

Western Digital My Passport 4Tb:

Western Digital My Passport 4Tb is one of the best options for both Windows and Mac OS. It comes up with a large capacity of 4Tb, it is a reliable option for your daily backup support system due to high-speed data transfer.

Western Digital My Passport is the most recent version to have propelled, coming in sizes from 1TB to 4TB. It features cloud capacity and 256-AES encryption, together with WD’s built-in backup program. It provides high storage capacity with quick file transfer.

Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC:

Compatible with Mac operating system, Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC is a reliable option. Firstly, its rugged design provides twice the protection against any physical damage or accidental drop and ultimate loss of files. With 256-bit AES encryption security, you don’t need to worry about the data if you happen to misplace your Buffalo MiniStation Extreme hard drive as no one can hack into your data with their highly sensitive security system.

You can easily lock or unlock this device using NFC (Near Field Communication) card. It doesn’t have the fastest transfer speed, but its feature of high-security encryption and rugged design alone is its win-win features.

G-Technology G-RAID with Thunderbolt 3:

G-Technology G-RAID with Thunderbolt 3 is one of the fastest and large capacity external drives for Mac computers. It comes up with fast disk storage and an overall aluminium appearance which complement your MacBook when used with it.

The incorporation of G-RAID makes it possible to transfer data at the rate of 440 MB/sec transfer rate. The only cons of buying this external hard drive are its high price. Besides this, all of the features make it up to the mark.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD:

SanDisk has always been in the spotlight because of the extraordinary features it holds in a reasonable price range. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD provides a high file transfer speed which is 550MB/sec.

As always killing the external hard drive game with its extremely reasonable price, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD costs only $30 for the 1TB version with a transfer speed of 1,050MBps. Compatible with Mac OS, it comes up with cool features as waterproof a shock resistance capability.