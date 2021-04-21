Cryptocurrency is a secure peer-to-peer currency technology with a decentralised structure. Without the influence of government regulation or central bank, businesses can have much more flexibility when using cryptocurrency in their daily operations. This has led many businesses to consider accepting cryptocurrency payments. While the obvious benefits are there, many business owners still have questions before committing to any cryptocurrency payment system.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look what you need to know before accepting cryptocurrency payments:

Easier To Perform International Transactions- due to regulatory obstacles and other restrictions, international trade can be a challenge for today’s small to medium and enterprise level businesses. Although cryptocurrency isn’t a mainstream way of making online transactions yet, it is a convenient way to sell or buy products, regardless of the location. The absence of transaction charges, interest rates, exchange rates, and levies will make any transaction easier and more profitable.

Convenient Way To Transfer Assets- businesses manage their finances by transferring their assets from one form to another. The blockchain structure facilitates easy and low-risk transfer of assets. It is easy to modify cryptocurrency contracts by adding third party approvals and specifying a date for completion of payments.

Anonymity Of Transaction- often, businesses need to buy products or use services confidentially to ensure competitiveness. When making payments through cryptocurrency, the system will only check your account balance to see if there’s enough funds to complete the transaction. For any business, this is an excellent way to ensure confidentiality of their financial history. The threat of business intelligence and theft can be minimised if crucial transactions are done in a confidential manner.

Minimum Transaction Fees- transaction fees may take a huge bite out of your profits. For small business owners, it can be distressing to see the amount of taxes, charges, and fees imposed by the government, financial organisations, and middlemen. Because miners are already compensated by the cryptocurrency community for their investment and effort, there’s no need to pay transaction fees when using cryptocurrency. You may still need to pay a third-party service that maintains the cryptocurrency wallet, but it’s still far more affordable.

Easier Access To Credit- securing a loan is difficult for new small businesses that lack adequate financial records and credit score. Crypto lending is an alternative way for small businesses to gain access to credit. Borrowers can use their current digital assets as collateral. On the other way around, it is also convenient for businesses to offer loans to customers, so they can pay in instalments.

Excellent Security- security is an important benefit of using cryptocurrency. It is technically impossible to tamper transaction records because criminals will need to alter the whole blockchain. By accepting cryptocurrency, businesses can have a strong hedge against scams and frauds.

