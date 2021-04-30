We all need something cutting-edge, innovative and cost-effective to ensure the maximum ROI for our businesses. Don’t we? Yes, of course. Taking on board new-fangled business tools, like VoIP Phone Systems, is essential to stay relevant in a world that is updating itself by each passing day.

We can’t define businesses without a telecommunication system. A business phone number is one of the basic needs that every business needs to fulfill. A good communication system is the backbone of every business.

Just like any other fields, the business telecommunication sector has undergone massive technological transformation. Virtual phone numbers have transformed the business communication system radically. Using this advancement is cost-effective, straightforward and gives out maximum ROI. What else can a budding business want?

If you still using your traditional landline business telephone system, we must say that you are lagging behind and need to make a switch.

Here are our seven motivations to switch to a VoIP System now:

1.It separates your personal life from business life.

Who wants to mix up personal and professional life? No one!

It is the very commonly noticed that people start using their personal phone numbers as an extension of your business phones. As you are going to be in touch with your customers after office hours, people start giving out their personal numbers to their valuable and worthiest clients in case of emergency reach. However, this practice messes up things in the long run.

When you are using your personal phone number for business purposes, all your personal information is likely to get exposed easily. You are in constant threat to get hit hard with online scams and frauds. However, you can totally abolish all this by using a virtual number for your business. As it will come with a secure security system, odds are pretty much less that you will be vulnerable towards internet scams.

2.You are not tied up with your desk

Who wants to remain chained with the desk? No one!

Well, this is one of the biggest motivations to switch the traditional portable phone lines over to virtual calling number. When you have wired phone lines, you are not likely to leave your desk for a single moment. What if a customer calls when you are busy buying a coffee for yourself?

The simple step of buying a VoIP System will set you free as you can move around without living in a fear of missing customers’ calls. When there is a need to travel, you can easily forward all your calls to your mobile phone using the “Call Forward” feature of a VoIP phone system and answer them with the same efficiency. It ensures that as a business you never miss a potential client.

3.Your communication capabilities are diversified.

Who doesn’t want to expand their communication capabilities? Everyone!

When you have a VoIP System, you can easily attend or send voicemails, send SMS and even do call recording simultaneously as well. All these features provide you with a whole new way to build a constant and varied communication channel with your customers.

4.It grants you superpowers

Who doesn’t like to feel powered? Everyone!

When you are using a virtual contact number for your business, you will be power-driven by all means. With a VoIP communication system, no calls are going to be unanswered. You will be able to convert voicemails directly into the emails. You can record every conversation for future references. You can send bulk SMS to millions of the customers over a single click. You can easily make international calls at an affordable cost and many more. Using a VoIP phone network makes you do things effortlessly that seem next-to-impossible otherwise.

5.“Silent data” is not sent, resulting in increased bandwidth.

Who wants to pay for Not Talking? No one!

We all know that we do not talk for around 50% of the time, while having a telephonic conversation. This silent data or silence is sent to the receiver while you use the traditional portable phone lines for your business. It increases the cost burden on the consumer up to a certain extent as 50% to total communication held is silent. However, this is not the case with a virtual business phone number. Virtual communication saves the bandwidth in the data communication by filing up the silent spaces and reducing data redundancy.

6.You will be engaged with your customers more.

Who wants dissatisfied customers? No one!

Satisfied customers are the key elements of a successful business. With a technology-driven VoIP system, you will able to cater their needs by all means. Get valuable feedback using the feedback form, do call analysis and reduce the waiting time with CallHippo to boast about a pool of satisfied customers.

7.It saves a lot of money.

Who wants to spend more when they can get a cost-effective deal? No one!

Last but not least, a virtual phone number is a far cost-effective deal than your portable business calling numbers. If Dell can save Dell $39.5 million, why can’t you?

VoIP telephony system is a powerful business communication tool that makes you more capable of catering to your customers’ needs and saving on operational cost.