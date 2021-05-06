Lynetta Hill (Alberta, Canada) suffered an accident that caused her terrible hip pains. “It became dangerous and challenging for me to even get into the tub.” Clouded with frustration, Lyne “spiraled out of control” and started using the injury as an excuse to eat unhealthy foods.

LYNE HILL LOST 50 LBS (AND COUNTING) TO REVERSE HER FATTY LIVER DISEASE

When she was gifted with an expensive and beautiful pair of pants that did not fit, the realization hit Lyne: She had to take responsibility for her health and get her life back. She started the Bootcamp in February 2021 at 231 lbs. She was short of breath and suffering from a fatty liver.

Following the Healthy Weight Bootcamp Rules showed immediate progress. She lost 32 lbs in 24 days. On her update, she was elated to share that she’s no longer having problems getting in and out of the tub. Lyne added that her pants were fitting comfortably. “Before this, I had tried so many different things to lose weight, and NOTHING worked for me. I felt hopeless, and I had almost completely given up on myself and on life in general.”

On another update three weeks later, she said, “My doctor is so thrilled, and I am ecstatic! I am moving better, feeling better, and getting healthier with every pound of fat that I lose!” Lyne has reached her 50 lbs weight loss. From 5.79 mmol per liter in January, her cholesterol was down to 3.97 mmol per liter in March. Her BP also improved! She’s healthier and starting to gain more confidence. “For the first time in years, I am actually looking forward to summer and just the future overall!”

Lyne had almost given up, but she’s grateful to Mr. Don Juravin and the Globesity Foundation Healthy Weight Bootcamp for helping her begin to get her life back. She promised not to stop till she gets to her “sexy and healthy weight goal!”

(DISCLAIMER: GLOBESITY FOUNDATION Healthy Weight Bootcamp doesn’t sell any magic pills or quick fixes. Individual results may vary.)