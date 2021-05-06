Church & Dwight Co Inc

We look for mid-single-digit revenue growth and 10% earnings growth in both 2020 and 2021. Reflecting analysts expectations for 10% annual earnings growth over the next five years this is one of the best stocks to buy.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On July 30, Church & Dwight reported 2Q20 revenue growth and EPS that exceeded our expectations. Operating EPS rose 35% to $0.77 from $0.57. EPS benefited from strength in the household and personal care businesses as consumers stocked up on essential items during the pandemic. Sales benefited from pantry stocking, particularly the various ARM & HAMMER products. Sales of OXICLEAN stain fighters, and Simply Saline were also especially strong. Organic revenue grew 8.4%, reflecting a more favorable product mix and higher prices. The gross margin widened by 220 basis points to 46.8%, helped by price hikes and productivity improvements, offset in part by increased manufacturing costs related to COVID-19 and currency headwinds. Marketing expenses fell by 5.3% to $122.3 million and by 180 basis points as a percentage of revenue to 10.2% of revenue. Adjusted SG&A expense rose 13% to $188 million and were 15% of sales. Reflecting the decline in marketing expense as a percentage of revenue, the operating margin rose 360 basis points to 23%. By division, Consumer Domestic sales rose 13.6% to $931 million, reflecting higher household and personal care sales and contributions from acquisitions. Organic revenue increased 10.7%, with a 4.4% benefit from more favorable price/mix and a 6.3% benefit from higher volume. Consumer International sales increased 50 basis points to $188 million, again driven by solid sales and gains from acquisitions. Organic revenue increased 0.6%, reflecting a 1.3% benefit from higher pricing, and a slightly more favorable product mix, offset in part by 70-basis-point volume decline. Specialty Product sales rose 3% to $76 million. Organic sales also rose 3%, driven by higher volume, offset in part by slightly lower prices. Management said that demand for dairy products decreased due to lower sales of milk and cheese during the pandemic. However, they said demand for poultry is expected to improve.

EARNINGS & GROWTH ANALYSIS

CHD raised its guidance in the 2Q20 press release. It now expects revenue growth of 9%-10%, up from a prior 6.5%. Organic revenue is now projected to rise 7%-8%, up from the previous 3.5%. Full-year EPS is expected to grow 13%, above previous projections for a 7%-9% increase. Like other Consumer Staples companies, Church & Dwight benefited from COVID-19-related 2Q20.

Matthew T. Farrell is the CEO of Church & Dwight; he owns 110,000 CHD shares worth approximately $8.2 million. Risks include competition for shelf space at grocery stores, a significant slowing in revenue and earnings growth, difficulty integrating acquisitions, and a rotation into the faster growth available from some consumer discretionary stocks. The company also faces macroeconomic pressures and foreign currency headwinds.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Church& Dwight manufactures and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company’s brands include Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, VitaFusion, Simply Saline, Nair, XTRA, Flawless, Waterpik, and Oragel.

First Solar Inc

EARNINGS & GROWTH ANALYSIS

First Solar generates revenue by manufacturing and shipping PV modules and PV solar power systems, and by providing operations and maintenance services to system owners. The modules business accounted for 58% of 2Q20 sales and the systems business accounted for 42%. Second-quarter sales in the modules segment increased 62% year-over-year, 59% watts sold and a 2% increase in the average selling price per watt. Net sales from the systems segment decreased 24% year-over-year, primarily due to the sale of the Beryl, Cove Mountain, and Muscle Shoals projects and the completion of virtually all construction activities at the Phoebe project in 2019, partially offset by the sale of the American Kings project in the current period. Management has launched a strategic review of the U.S. project development business, and is considering an unsolicited offer to acquire a North American O&M business. Management also said that its opportunity set of potential mid-to-late-stage projects is 7.8GW. Most of this reflects new opportunities in the U.S. and Europe. The company’s largest expense is COGS. In 2Q20, the cost of sales fell 820 basis points to 78.6%. The decrease in cost of sales was driven by a shift in the sales mix and continued reductions in the cost per watt of solar modules, offset by higher module selling costs and COVID-19-related expenses.

MANAGEMENT & RISKS

Mark Widmar is the CEO; he was appointed in 2016. He was formerly the company’s CFO. Alex Bradley has been CFO since 2016. Michael J. Ahearn is the chairman. He served as CEO from 2000-2009 and again from 2011-2012. The company has the large project personnel, experience, and track record to lead in the solar utility market on a global basis, much as it dominates in the U.S. investors in the FSLR shares face risks. The reduction, elimination, or expiration of government subsidies, economic incentives, tax incentives, renewable energy targets, and other support for on-grid solar electricity applications, or other adverse public policies, such as tariffs or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules, could negatively impact demand and/or price levels for solar modules and systems. At this stage, we believe that the primary risk to an investment in FSLR remains a resetting of industry valuations because as energy prices remain volatile, industry competition remains fierce, and strained government budgets, coupled with a changing political climate, create increased risk for subsidies. Pricing in some markets has become fiercer, affecting both Purchase Power Agreements (PPAs) and First Solar’s modules; the company must maintain a balance so that the return on capital will be commensurate with the underlying risks. If the market for utility scale solar power generation does not expand significantly over the next few years due to cost factors or technological or political developments, First Solar would likely experience slower-than-anticipated growth. The company also faces interest rate and foreign currency risks. First Solar’s foray into the ownership of solar projects increases the company’s financial risks and may significantly extend the time for a return on investment from such projects. This is a factor that investors should watch if it becomes a significant portion of the business going forward.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

First Solar designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of thin-film semiconductor photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules that convert sunlight into electricity. The company’s products, which are based on cadmium telluride technology, are used to provide reliable and environmentally friendly electric power. The company also sells PV solar systems, and provides operations and maintenance services. The company has 6,600 employees.