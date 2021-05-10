Esther Tinajero joined the GLOBESITY FOUNDATION Healthy Weight Bootcamp in 2018. Her starting weight was 237 lbs, and she was wearing XL clothes. In the Bootcamp, she has learned to choose healthy foods and exercise four to five times a week until she achieves her healthy weight.

ESTHER TINAJERO ACHIEVED HER HEALTHY WEIGHT, ENROLLED HER SON IN THE GLOBESITY BOOTCAMP TOO

Fast forward to three years later, and she’s wearing medium to small size clothing. She has successfully maintained her healthy weight at 160 lbs by continuously following the Bootcamp‘s healthy lifestyle rules.

“There are lots of options for healthy foods that you can eat. I love to eat sweet bread, of course, but I have learned to make my bread with healthy ingredients. I also substitute the coffee with tea,” Esther shared.

Having proved the effectiveness of the Bootcamp rules, Esther recently enrolled her son Angel, and he is doing well so far, already losing 23 lbs in 18 days.

When asked what she thinks about the Bootcamp, Esther says, “At Globesity Foundation, you are in the right place to be beautiful and healthy.”

(DISCLAIMER: GLOBESITY FOUNDATION Healthy Weight Bootcamp doesn’t sell any magic pills or quick fixes. Individual results may vary.)