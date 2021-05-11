As the second most visited site after Google, Youtube is more popular than ever. The platform proves to be much more than a place to get your daily dose of cat cuteness. It is where we look up absolutely anything from instructional videos to entertainment to fringe content that we didn’t even know existed but now are hooked on. With 300 hours of video uploaded every minute, the competition is tight, and the hustle to get more views is real. Because more views not only look good on paper. Getting more views means more ad revenue, more potential sponsorships, and of course, getting the love of the YouTube algorithm, and the chance to become a sustainable YouTube channel. If you too want more views on your videos, here we gathered some of the most effective tips.

Make Custom Thumbnails

Thumbnails are the first thing a YouTube viewer will see when they browse through their recommended or look through their search results, thus; they are a big factor to get people to click on your video. Youtube creator academy stated that 90% of the best performing videos have custom thumbnails. This means you have to put some effort and creativity to get your thumbnails right. Have a unique thumbnail style that is reflected throughout all your videos to be recognizable. Use colors that stand out, like high saturated contrast colors. Have your face in the thumbnail, preferable with an exaggerated expression to get people’s attention right away. And most importantly, don’t make them clickbaity.

Write Enticing Titles

To get more views on YouTube, you first have to get the initial click. Having an enticing title together with an eye-catching thumbnail can make that happen. Your titles should be short but descriptive. They should convey the benefit of your video in a few words. Make sure to use your main keyword in the title. And above all, your thumbnails should be an accurate representation of your video.

Create Playlists

Creating playlists is great for increasing the watch time of your channel. They are convenient for finding what you want fast, as well as making it easy to consume more of your content. Categorize your videos into playlists and make them play automatically when your video ends. This will make viewers stick around for longer.

Use Cards and End-screens

Besides playlists, cards and end-screens are the most effective way to influence a viewer to watch more of your videos. Cards are slide-ins that you can put throughout your video to link to another video with relevant content. Whereas an end-screen is a call-to-action display at the end of your video. You can put a subscribe option in them, give some video suggestions, or link to your website or other socials. Suggest a playlist instead of a single video on your end-screen to get the most out of it.

Get a Better Ranking in Search Results

Having a good ranking in search results can significantly increase your views. There are several factors in ranking search results, but one key element is the keywords that are in your title, description, and hashtags. Research the most relevant keywords in your niche and look at what people are searching for. Use the ones that fit in your video to let YouTube’s search engine know what your video is about.

Buy YouTube Views

When you have a new YouTube channel, it can be discouraging to see that you don’t get enough views right away. Unfortunately, getting organic views from YouTube can take time, patience, and tenacity even if you do everything right on your behalf. A quick way to get more YouTube views, buy them from a reliable source like InstaFollowers. To get more information check out https://www.instafollowers.co/buy-youtube-views.

Conclusion on Tips to Get YouTube Views

Having a significant and steady amount of views on YouTube is an important factor in your success on the platform. Your views not only affect your revenue but also shows other viewers that you create good content that is worthwhile watching, which is key to growing your channel. Implement the tips mentioned in the article to get more views and have a thriving YouTube channel.