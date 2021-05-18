With a topic in mind, the first thing you’ll need to do is start researching. Not only does research help expand your understanding, but it gives you a proof to support your ideas. Though we’ve all unleashed our inner Sherlock, you may be wondering how to research your topic. That’s why we asked expert writers atv Write my paper for me for the scoop on how to research essay topics effectively.

What Is Research?

No, not all research requires a microscope and white lab coat. You can look in books, scholarly articles, and even hunt online. Depending on your topic and the point you’re making, you might need to search for particular information. For instance, if you want to prove that ice cream is a summer treat, it might help to search for qualitative studies and stats that support your claim.

There are all kinds of research but, not all of it is created equal. For instance, you can find articles and blogs that say just about anything. However, when writing a paper, you want credible sources and tangible evidence to back your claim. Finding sources means knowing the places to research, which we’ll share with you below.

6 Steps How to Research

Apart from understanding what research is, it’s also a big help to know how to do it. That’s why we’ve condensed it down into 6 steps, helping you get it done and get to writing, finishing your writing assignments fast.

1. Choose Wisely

Before you begin writing, planning, or researching, you need to choose a topic. Sometimes, topics are assigned and require a specific set of parameters from your instructors. Whatever the case, go for something that you are passionate about and that you’ll actually enjoy writing. Even if you’re writing about a book you hated, there are likely themes, morals, symbols, or ideas that will allow you to write about whatever you wish so, take some time and brainstorm. The topic makes all the difference when you have to research, so take some time and choose wisely.

2. Pre-Research

You might think you’ve found the perfect topic, but you might want to wait before choosing your final topic. It is easy to go with your first choice and see what you can find to support your thoughts after. However, taking a look around the web for resources before you make your final pick, you’ll make your job easier. The last thing you want to do is choose a topic, plan, and then find out there are no good sources. That’s why pre-research is an important step that can help you narrow down your topic choices.

3. Start Digging

Now that you’re sure what you’re going to write about, it’s time to start digging. Remember, there are many bogus articles on the web, so you’ll need to choose your sources wisely. Apart from a typical online search, you can try:

– Scholarly articles

– Libraries

– University Archives

– Newspapers

– Magazines

– Books and films

Depending on the angle you’re going for in your writing, any one of these could be a good, solid, credible source to back up your claims. Aim for at least 4 solid sources to make a good argument.

4. Jot Things Down

As you research, keep note of what you find and where you find it. Keeping things in order will help you with the following steps, making them much easier to complete. Designate a notebook or a document on your computer to your findings, using it as a reference once your start writing.

5. Keep Organized

Academic essays are well-organized and backed by sources. To achieve the same flow, writers recommend staying organized. As you collect resources, keep them in order of the ideas you'd like to present. Also, you may want to go ahead and cite them according to your instructor's wishes. Whatever the format, you'll have to cite your sources and do it correctly to avoid plagiarism.

6. Make A Plan

With all your ideas in place, the last and most important thing to do before writing is to make a plan. We don't mean only organizing an intro, body, and conclusion but detailing a plan where you just have to fill in the blanks. For example, place the sources you choose in any order and include a sentence on the idea you'd like to develop. Then, think about ways to make your ideas flow better and make changes if necessary. The better you plan, the quicker your writing will be, and the more organized your essay will feel.

Don’t Skip on Revising and Editing

If there is one thing that spoils a perfectly organized and researched topic, it’s grammar and spelling errors. Even if you’re working on your essay last minute (we’ve all been there), Don’t skip on reading it over and making changes. First, give it a good read, marking things that don’t make sense. Then, make changes and reread it. Once it sounds right to read aloud, you can pass it on to someone else to get their thoughts.

To perfect grammar and spelling, choose a trusted software that will check for advanced errors too. You’ll not only raise your grade but get praise from your professor for taking the time to correct small grammar mistakes.

Improve Your Research Skills

The better your research is, the easier your essay development will be. Plus, the more credible and solid your sources, to more credible you’ll sound. When writing an essay, please don’t do anything until you’ve found your sources, using them to help you hone in on your point and increase your reader’s understanding.