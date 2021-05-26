Perhaps you’ve heard about Turkey being one of the top destinations for hair transplants. The county’s medical tourism has skyrocketed over the past decade or so, as people worldwide travel there to get a permanent solution to hair loss. Why Turkey? Is it cheaper to get a hair transplant there? Why, yes, it’s unbelievably cheaper. But that doesn’t mean the quality you get is anything but exceptional. How is that possible? Let’s find out by looking into one of the most reputable hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

Meet Dr. Okan Morkoç at Sapphire Hair Clinic

If you’re looking for a renowned and reliable hair transplant clinic, Sapphire Hair Clinic should be at the top of your list. This hair transplant clinic follows the highest industry standards and keeps implementing cutting-edge technologies to deliver outstanding results to all patients.

Its doctors and medical staff are some of the best in the country and beyond, including the remarkable Dr. Okan Morkoç.

Dr. Morkoç graduated from the School of Medicine at Akdeniz University in Antalya before finishing residency at Haydarpasa Numune Training and Research Hospital at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery in Istanbul.

He’s one of the most respected experts in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with years of practice and thousands of successful hair restorations under his belt.

Hair Transplant Price: Turkey vs. the UK

If you get a hair transplant in the UK, you can expect to pay anywhere between £1,000 and £30,000. It all depends on the clinic you choose, the number of grafts you need to be transplanted, and the type of procedure, among other factors.

But if you schedule a hair transplant in Turkey, it’s going to cost you between £1,500 and £3,500. That’s about 70% cheaper for any top-quality hair restoration procedure. Pretty incredible, isn’t it?

Excellent quality at such low prices? What’s the catch?

There isn’t one. Turkey has low labor costs and a devalued currency, which is why all their prices seem like a bargain to us here in the UK, or anyone else in western Europe and the US.

If you ask anyone in Turkey, they’ll say that hair transplant Turkey costs are quite high, but their wages are lower. And because of that, clinics there don’t compromise on quality. You can restore your natural hair without breaking the bank and still get top-notch quality.

Sapphire Hair Clinic Packages

All hair transplant packages at Sapphire Hair Clinic are available on an all-inclusive basis. Their prices differ, depending on the procedure, but each includes the following services:

Free consultation for assessing your hair, discussing your medical history, and devising the best course of action

Pre-op blood tests

Local anesthesia

Accommodation at a luxury beachfront hotel

Airport transfers

Hotel-clinic transfers

Hair products for aftercare

Post-op medications

The Clinic’s Most Innovative Techniques

Sapphire Hair Clinic performs a dozen different hair transplant procedures, each involving unique tools and hair transplant techniques. These are the most modern techniques they use.

Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant

If you’ve heard about FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), then you probably know how this hair transplant procedure is performed. The process is the same, except the micromotor tool for extracting hair follicles has sapphire blades instead of steel.

Once your doctor extracts the follicles from the donor area, he uses them to make tiny incisions in the recipient area before implanting the grafts. Thanks to sapphire blades, there’s less traction and tissue damage, higher graft survival rates, and shorter recovery.

DHI Hair Transplant

DHI hair transplant is almost the same. There’s no need to make incisions, as the surgeon uses a pen-like tool called a Choi implanter pen to extract and then insert each hair implant directly into the recipient area.

That’s why the DHI method leads to even shorter recovery, as there’s barely any tissue damage.

Now, you may think choosing DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) over Sapphire FUE is a no-brainer. It has fewer steps and requires no incisions.

However, it all comes down to your hair density. If you have naturally dense hair, the DHI technique might be a more suitable option. Otherwise, Sapphire FUE would do the trick, and it’s typically a bit more affordable.

Bring Back Your Youthful Appearance at Sapphire Hair Clinic

If you’re looking for first-class results (and you certainly are), hair transplant Turkey clinics are your way to go. Sapphire Hair Clinic is one of the best for an exceptional hair transplant in Istanbul that will provide you with permanent, natural-looking results without costing you a fortune.

Before you know it, you’ll have your natural hair growing and your youthful look, confidence, and self-esteem skyrocketing.

But don’t take our word for it! Head to the clinic’s website to check out the before and after photos and testimonials, and explore other online reviews. Don’t hesitate to reach out to the clinic to schedule your free online consultation and learn more about everything they do.