Mobile Apps have become a part and parcel of our day-to-day life. From messaging to groceries, we have come a long way. How did they become such a crucial part of our life? How were they created and why is it that some of them are better than their market counterparts. We will be foraging through this topic in this article and understand what makes apps different and how to make your app functional and exciting.

Mobile App Development:

The process by which the apps are created for mobile phones and other cellular devices. This process branches out to multiple steps starting from creating a rough prototype to the end product of what we use as an app. This is that one process that sets apart two apps with similar functionalities. This is the one that makes some of the apps user-friendly and yet others not practical and functional. It is this process where the term technology stack comes in.

What is a technology stack you ask? It is a consolidated kit with all the tools, structures, technologies that you would be needing in the process of app development. It comprises programming languages, platforms of development like android, security systems, design tools that are user-friendly.

Determinants for choosing the perfect tech stack for your mobile application

1. Understand your app and the industry be

This is the first and foremost step in choosing a tech stack. You need to delve deeper into your app, and its development better, so that you can gain insights about the tools used in the field which will help you in planning an apt strategy for your app and its successful implementation.

2. Network Usage

Now that you have understood the backbone of your application and the industry, it’s time to gauge your attention towards how much network load does your application take up? You need to analyze it by running several tests and understanding the requirements of your application in different networks.

3. User interface

This can’t be stressed enough. Any application which is not user-friendly is completely void and redundant. Design and the entire makeup of the app need to be up to the mark.

4. Security

In today’s world where data security and encryption is very important, the tech stack you choose should be able to provide a secure application experience, so this plays a pivotal role in choosing the technology stack

Frequently used mobile App technology stacks include

1. Android tech stack

2. iOS tech stack

3. Android SDK

4. iOS SDK

5. Hybrid application tech stack

6. Cross-Platform Tech stack

l Android Tech stack:

The official programming languages used are Kotlin and Java and are developed and maintained by Google itself. This platform provides a myriad of open resources for the developers. Check here right now top Android developer hire have the basic job of creating these apps which are then tested and reviewed by the users themselves. There is flexibility and feasibility in the process.

iOS Tech Stack:

Being the most used platform for application development, it’s the arena for apps to be used in iPad, iPhone, iPod. The programming language used in this stack is Swift and Superset of C language which is called Objective C.

l Android SDK:

It is a toolkit that is free of cost and available for any android developer to hire. It consists of several components that can help the developers to curate the app faster and with a larger reach.

l iOS SDK:

This tech stack works closely with the Apple user interface and its operating system. These are not very commonly used among the tech stacks although there are developers who prefer this because of economic reasons.

l Hybrid App tech stack:

These are used to curate apps with the help of HTML, Javascript, and even CSS. The major advantage of this tech stack is that it can be used on all platforms unilaterally. It is developed with a combination of android and iOS technologies. Find out and Learn more about best hybrid app development as it is very functional and easy to process.

l Cross-Platform Tech stack:

Just as the name suggests this allows the developers to curate applications that can be used in different platforms with no restriction into android or iOS. This is the most widely used tech stack as it is highly functional.