CBD oil has become a wonderful liquid, and continues to gain popularity in the market because of its medicinal properties. CBD interacts with the body through the endocannabinoid system and positively affects sleep, appetite, pain, mood, and immune response, without almost no side effects. The World Health Organization stated that this cannabinoid lacks toxicity, narcotic effects and does not generate dependency. CBD oil, and cbd products contain very little percentage of THC (the psychoactive cannabinoid), therefore it doesn't generate the "high" effect. CBD oil is mostly consumed through a dropper and dispensed under the tongue. It is recommended to store it in a cool and dark place. A greater understanding of the medicinal properties of this oil has led some celebrities to publicly admit that they consume CBD oil for its beneficial effects.

Nowadays, more and more people choose to use cbd oil or other products to alleviate a wide range of different symptoms and ailments, especially when they are related to pain, inflammation, hyperactivity in the nervous system and immune problems.

Common consumers include celebrities such as actors, comedians, show hosts, musicians, models, and athletes. And as we know, people are very influenced by these referents; therefore, it is not strange to observe that the more celebrities freely express they are using cbd oil for pain, or other symptoms, the more the people are open to embrace the product.

The public always wants to know what the celebrities’ opinions and experiences are. Since celebs have discovered the CBD movement, they enjoy using their platforms to comment about the benefits of CBD oils and products. Celebrities supporting CBD products is a great way for the industry to push forward, since it is currently a pretty scary industry itself, for there are no current regulations to keep consumers safe.

That is the reason why CBD users have to educate themselves when they are looking for a product. Many people still associate CBD oil with marijuana and consider it a drug, but that is really far from the truth, since CBD products are made from hemp (not marijuana) and contain very little to almost none THC.

The fact that celebrities started speaking about how they use cbd oil for anxiety, or other ailments, helped people take a different look at the industry. Since many celebs are talking about how they love CBD products, for they are life changers, the reluctant public has begun to rethink the possibility that such a product is beneficial.Let’s take a look at some of the British celebrities who have spoken out about their CBD usage.

Patrick Stewart, Actor

Sir Patrick Stewart is known for starring many blockbuster movies. He has spoken in public about cbd benefits and cannabis in general. He’s been making headlines nowadays, because of his comments regarding this issue. The actor lives in LA, where marijuana for medicinal usage is legal and easy to access. He has commented that he has been using CBD to help him alleviate this arthritis; he uses a CBD topical spray. Even though the products Patrick uses are not the same most people are able to purchase, he is very supportive of cbd products.

Stewart also publicly supported Afie Dingley, a little boy who was denied his cannabis treatment by the UK government. This case was resolved thanks to the array of celebrity supporters, including Patrick, who actually met with the small boy´s family to show his support.

Pam St. Clement, Actress

The English actress, known for playing a role in EastEnders, suffers from polymyalgia rheumatica (an inflammatory condition that causes muscle pain and stiffness in the joints), and she has found relief in the benefits of cbd oil.

She says that the treatment with CBD oil has changed her life because she is no longer in pain. She claims that ever since she started taking CBD, her joints don’t hurt anymore, she can also sleep better and walk long distances. She explains that the only treatment until now is steroids, but she became resistant to them. Therefore, she is extremely happy using CBD drops under her tongue, and that she doesn’t feel any side effects.

Pam learned about CBD when she was visiting the US to promote a documentary (“Gone to Pot: An American Road Trip”) in which she did bong hits of THC-laden cannabis. It seems this trip changed her life, since it was where she found out about how cannabis has been legalized in certain states and that led her to discovering CBD. She explains she had no idea cannabis was such a rich plant and so complex with so many medicinal properties.

Valene Kane, Actress

The Irish actress who starred in The Fall, and has appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and many other films, has admitted she has terrible problems sleeping. Due to her lifestyle, she has developed sleeping problems because of all the travelling her work involves, plus staying at hotels and doing split days and night shoots.

She came up with a very complex night-time routine to help her sleep, which involved lavender spray, eye mask, and white noise, but nothing worked. Until she found CBD teas. She says this new discovery is amazing and helps her a lot with her sleeping problems.

CBD tea stimulates the endocannabinoid system, which plays a major role in regulating sleep patterns, therefore, it can help stabilise sleep itself, and also trigger longer periods of undisturbed sleep, allowing a better rest. Besides, it is a delicious way to consume CBD, since it has a pleasant taste of a warm beverage. Adding a small amount of fat, like milk, to the tea, will help absorb the CBD into your body, speeding up its function.

Valene has become a promoter of CBD tea, although she supports any CBD product too, for she understands how extremely beneficial these cannabinoids are for our health.