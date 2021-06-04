The Internet of Things (IoT) market is growing rapidly. With the development of this technology, the world is getting a wide range of new concepts. These are smart cities, Internet-connected cars, and toys. Mobile apps play a crucial role in the Internet of Things. They act as an interface that allows users to interact with physical devices with IoT support. Therefore, with the growth of the IoT software market, the development of mobile apps is also expanding. Soon, we are likely to see a huge transformation of what people are used to in their daily lives. This is why manufacturers must take into account some important aspects to make the most of this new technological trend.

What is mobile IoT?

The Internet of Things is the concept of connecting physical devices to the Internet and/or to each other. The term encompasses a wide range of devices from appliances to cars and even buildings. These in turn form the term commonly known as smart cities. In addition, IoT can also refer to the components of technology. For example, an airplane jet engine connected to the Internet can send performance data to a handheld device. So that engineers can tune that engine or detect malfunctions promptly. That is, the IoT is a huge network of connected devices that transmit a variety of data.

Why connected devices need to transmit data

In one of its articles, Wired described one of the most important problems with the IoT. It is a concept in which not all devices need to be connected to the Internet. Each device should collect and share data only if it is really needed. A specific purpose, defined by the utility to the customer, may be the only reason a device is connected to the Internet.

Either way, connected devices need an endpoint to retrieve, process, and display data. Right now, mobile apps are mostly used as endpoints to stream music, entertain users, for social media interaction.

The Internet of Things tends to have a simpler architecture than mobile devices. They need an endpoint from which they can send data. As a result, these endpoints can track various values, such as the status of a house door opening. Connected devices and mobile apps are thus inseparable. The latter provides the analysis tool and user interface to deliver the processed data to end-users.

Application of mobile IoT

The number of mobile apps for IoT interaction has increased significantly in recent years. This has begun to strongly influence the development of the Internet of Things app. Mobile apps are one of the most significant factors in the growth of the IoT trend. IoT apps are more than just a tool for IoT companies looking to create smarter devices to improve most aspects of people’s lives. There is a good chance that cryptocurrencies will become part of the IoT revolution, acting as digital money for microtransactions on crypto saving accounts.

Game-based learning

Connected devices can now entertain people and partially replace the need for a pet. Cozmo is a small, intelligent robot that has a personality with artificial emotions. In fact, it is an interactive toy that can help the owner learn how to program.

The robot has its own central processor, which determines the behavior of the toy. In doing so, it connects to a specific mobile app that handles most operations and commands using artificial intelligence, which can be taught through the same app.

The Cozmo app connects your handheld device to the robot via Wi-Fi. Cozmo itself cannot connect to the Internet, but it does require Wi-Fi because it provides more bandwidth than Bluetooth. The robot establishes its own secure network, which the user must connect to each time the app is launched.

Remote communication between pets and their owners

PetChatz is an interactive system that allows pet owners to communicate from anywhere in the world via audio and video. PetChatz also allows pet owners to play games with their companions and reward them with tasty prizes. With this device and mobile app, you can always keep in touch with your pet wherever you are. This system, by the way, is similar to the famous PetCube device. It successfully received funding through a crowdfunding campaign.

Home control

Smart homes are another Internet of Things concept. By connecting appliances to the Internet, you have full control over the functions of your home gadgets. By connecting to the Internet, mobile IoT can send push notifications to a smartphone and allow users to configure and turn on/off systems when they are not at home.

One such system is SmartHouse-KNX. With it, you can be sure that the lights are off, the curtains are down, the cooktop is off, the heating is off, and the alarm system is activated. Using this technology, you can control any electrical device in your home through a mobile app. This helps property owners save up to 45% of their annual energy consumption and greatly improve home security.

Conclusion

The widespread adoption of smartphones and the development of the IoT have created a significant market demand for mobile applications to control connected devices. Thus, technology companies should consider new opportunities to capture part of this huge new market.

The formation of a broad mobile network is one of the many aspects of how mobile app development is evolving thanks to the Internet of Things. Mobile apps are having a significant impact on the IoT industry by providing convenient, relevant, and efficient ways to manage connected devices.