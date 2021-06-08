Eco-friendly brands are on the rise. It seems more and more people are beginning to start taking the care of the planet seriously as the conversations around climate change, deforestation and the overuse of plastic become more prevalent.

Even those with lesser-known eco credentials are claiming to have improved their impact on the planet.

But what about those which have always been eco-friendly since the start and have since taken off as a brand?

Here are two eco-friendly brands that are taking off thanks to their ability to balance people, the planet as well as profit to be better businesses.

The Cheeky Panda

This bamboo-loving brand have bragged about their eco credentials since day one.

They’re an exciting brand who are passionate about encouraging everyone to make the switch from planet-harming paper-based products to those made from bamboo.

They create green home essentials ranging from plastic-free bamboo toilet paper to facial wipes, nappies and bamboo straws. Each product is ‘carbon balanced’, meaning their whole manufacturing and delivery process and any emissions are offset by their donation to the World Land Trust to plant more trees.

The bamboo they use is sustainably sourced in China, where it would normally go to waste, mainly because there’s so much of it and it grows so fast!

The Cheeky Panda also make a number of donations to various charities whose key missions are making the world a better place.

Through their Earth, Ocean and People initiative, the brand helps raise awareness and donations to three key charities: World Land Trust, Whale and Dolphin Conservation and Toilet Twinning.

Like bamboo, this panda-loving brand are growing at an incredible rate as an eco-friendly business.

Want to know more? Check them out here: https://uk.cheekypanda.com/

Toast Ale

The clever beer brewers at Toast Ale use surplus bread to creating delicious, eco-friendly beer!

To date, they’ve saved over 2 million slices of bread, which in turn has saved land, water, energy and carbon emissions due to not having to plant virgin barley.

And by using all of that excess bread, they’ve reduced an enormous amount of waste!

By supporting both the planet and people through charity donations and raising awareness around key topics impacting Earth, Toast Ale are fast becoming the ultimate eco-friendly beer brand.

This planet-saving craft beer company are rising faster than the bread used in their beer, partly because they’re super sustainable, but also because their beer tastes like you’re contributing toward a better planet.

Check them out here: https://www.toastale.com/

These are just two amazing brands who are making a big difference to the planet by being as eco-friendly and as sustainable as possible.

Before you make a purchase, why not check the sustainability credentials of the brand beforehand? You’ll be making sure that you’re buying from somewhere that has put the planet first, rather than profit.

It’s one of the biggest changes you can make in the fight against climate change and other negative effects on Earth!