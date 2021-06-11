According to Romelia Martinez, she has been overweight all her life, although she was never as big as when she started the Bootcamp. “I am ashamed to see myself in these pictures, knowing I let myself get to this point.” At 422 lbs, she was suffering from a lot of health issues and already had difficulty walking.

ROMELIA MARTINEZ LOST 52 LBS (AND COUNTING), LOVES THE BOOTCAMP’S HEALTHY LIFESTYLE SHE AND FAMILY CAN KEEP UP WITH

Romelia has tried different diet plans, but only GLOBESITY FOUNDATION Healthy Lifestyle Bootcamp’s Rules helped her lose weight. She called the program a life changer. “Before starting my regimen, I wasn’t sleeping well at night. I would wake up feeling I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t walk for long because I would run out of air fast and had to stop. Even just standing up would make me tired quickly. Now, I can sleep well at night. No more waking up gasping for air, no more headaches in the morning, and the best part is, I can fit in some of the clothes that I had stopped using. Aware that she still has many pounds to lose, Romelia promises not to give up until she achieves her healthy weight.

“I know, alone, I wouldn’t be achieving my weight loss. I already got used to eating healthy and even my family got along and started eating healthy as well.”

