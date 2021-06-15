Have you ever visited a website that was written in a foreign language? Or maybe you tried to buy something, and the site listed prices in another country’s currency. Or perhaps you noticed something a little off, like a request to enter your zip code when you have a postcode.

These alienating experiences happen when a company doesn’t localise. Choosing not to localise when you go global can have a devastating effect on your impact and sales. Simply put, people don’t want to do business with a company that doesn’t care about their experience.

To create a website that appeals to a broad audience, you’ll need to localise. Localisation is a crucial marketing technique that helps you tailor your website for international visitors.

Before you launch an international website, you’ll want to keep scrolling. This guide tells you everything you need to know about localisation.

What is Localisation?

Localisation makes your website more accessible to a global audience. It’s a way of adapting your website to the unique needs of different markets so that it’s easier for international visitors to navigate your content and purchase your products.

Translation is a major component of localisation services. After all, your international visitors have to understand what you’re offering to engage with you properly. Making sure your site displays in different languages means your visitors won’t have to guess at what you mean in product descriptions or payments pages as a result.

Translating an entire website into multiple languages is a big job, and it’s not always within your communication team’s abilities. Many international companies turn to a professional translation service like LingArch to get their global site up and running.

Professional translation services employ experienced linguists whose sole duty is to expertly translate your website. Their website translation services offer a holistic approach to your content, not only making sure it’s technically correct but also culturally relevant.

To see how website translation services differ from straight translation services, check out Lingarch.com for more information.

How is it Different from Machine Translation?

Machine translation is an automated process that relies on powerful technology to translate text into another language. Google Translate is one of the most popular translating programs in use today. If you’re using Chrome, the browser uses Google’s patented algorithms to translate on-site text into another language.

Machine-based services are ideal for when large volumes of text must be converted in a short period of time. However, it’s not suitable when you want to make an impactful, eloquent message to a foreign audience.

That’s because machine-powered translations can be inelegant or even grammatically incorrect. It might get your company’s point across, but it will be clear to any native speaker a human didn’t write it.

Localisation services are a considerable upgrade from in-browser translations. While some agencies may use machines to translate the bulk of your text, localisation means a human will always edit and proof the results.

This helps website translation services in creating copy that reads flawlessly in your chosen language without errors. This added touch demonstrates to your international customers that you care.

3 Benefits of Targeted Localisation

Localisation is more than just a translation service. It’s about maximizing your website’s content in every language so that you can attract a global audience and rank higher in international Search Engine Results Pages (SERP).

Here are the top four perks to using website translation services that specialises in location.

1. Creates Culturally Relevant Content

Sometimes, a word-for-word translation isn’t appropriate. Literal translations can wind up implying something entirely different from your original message, causing confusion about your brand, services, or products. It could even lead to publishing something offensive without realising it.

A talented linguist will proof your website with an eye for cultural relevancy. As native speakers, they’ll be able to spot any content that doesn’t make sense for your intended audience, offering more appropriate alternatives in their place. They can even suggest replacements for trends or holidays to generate better content.

2. Reaches Local Searches

A localised website will help you rank better in local searches, especially if you combine it with an SEO campaign in that language.

In many cases, a localised SEO campaign requires you to create geo-related content. You’ll create specific pages for a country, region, or even city. This locally customised content is just another way to provide content international audiences appreciate.

After doing targeted keyword research, you’ll be able to optimise your international copy to drive traffic and rank in SERP. You could even curate your campaign to rank in other popular search engines, such as Baidu, the most used search engine in China.

3. Improves Customer Experience

Although English is broadly spoken all over the world, there’s still a large demand for localised websites and products. According to Common Sense Advisory, three-quarters of Internet users won’t purchase something unless its description is in their language.

People seek out websites that tailor their content to their language, location, and culture, so having a professional translation service convert your text could have a significant impact on your traffic and sales.

4. Ensures Legal Compliance

Beyond your brand’s specific site content, you also need to post a privacy policy. That’s according to the law in many places around the world, including the US, UK, and EU. This policy is a legal agreement that informs visitors how you intend to gather, store, and use their personal information.

A translation service specialising in legal translations can ensure your privacy policies and terms of use meet strict compliance on both a micro and macro scale.

These experienced professionals will be familiar with sweeping laws, like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as niche legislation regulating your industry, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) for American medical practices.

It’s Time to Localise Your Website

Don’t write off localisation. If you expect to create an appealing website to people from around the world, you’re going to have to make some changes.

When you do, look for professional translation services that specialises in localisation and legal translations. These experts will help you create a compliant website that speaks directly to your customers, wherever they may hail. Global traffic, SERP ranking, and happy customers will soon follow.