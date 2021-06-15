Few things in life are as important as your credit score. They can determine the type of housing you live in and where it’s located.

They can determine how much money you can or can’t borrow if you ever wanted to start a business. They can either allow you to invest in real estate or prevent you from doing so.

Want to get a loan to send your kids to college? Ask your score.

With a bad score, you can’t do any of these things. So, are you wondering how to get a better credit score?

There are many things you can do to start improving your score. It takes time, so make sure you get started months, if not years before you plan to take out a large loan like a mortgage.

Keep reading to discover what impacts your credit score and how you can take steps to boost it.

What Is Your Credit Score?

So what exactly is your credit score, anyway? It’s basically a trust and responsibility scale. It measures how much money you are borrowing, how many loans you are applying for, and how good you are at paying those loans back.

It’s measured on a scale between 300 and 850, with 850 being the best credit score you can possibly have.

A bad credit score essential tells potential lenders that you aren’t a good prospect. It will inform lenders that you are likely going to miss a payment or make late payments. It may signal to lenders that you might walk away entirely, leaving them with an unpaid loan.

As a result, you’ll either have a tough time getting approved for loans, or you’ll get approved with a super high-interest rate. Either way, you lose.

But a good credit score tells potential lenders that you are responsible and will always make payments on time. As a result, lenders will be quick to approve you for another loan, and may even reward you with a lower interest rate, since you are a low-risk borrower.

How to Check Your Credit Score

Before you start building your credit score, you need to know what your current score is, right? You can check your score immediately online.

In the past, you may have only been able to check your score once a year or so. Monitoring was more difficult and checking your score was even harder.

Today, you can check your score on a daily basis if you want to. It’s become much easier.

The easiest way to do this is by creating an account with popular credit bureaus, such as Experian, TransUnion, or Equifax. You can also use a third-party company like Credit Karma to check your score and receive recommendations for improving it.

Why a Good Credit Score Is Important

A good credit score will empower the life you dream of. A bad score will hold you back.

If you ever want to buy a house, you’re going to need the best score you can get. Getting approved for a mortgage is a serious endeavor, and your credit score plays a big role in getting approved and at what interest rate.

Even a slightly higher interest rate can mean thousands of dollars in extra interest payments over the years.

But if you don’t plan to buy a house and want to continue renting, you also need a good score. Landlords check your credit score to see if you’ll be able to make rent on time each month.

And many other things, such as getting a car loan, a credit card, student loans, business loans, and more are all determined by your credit score.

How to Get a Better Credit Score

Wondering how to build credit? Here’s what you need to do to see your score rise.

Understand Credit Factors

First, you need to understand the five most important factors. First is your payment history.

Your payment history tracks your monthly payments and if you make them on time or miss them altogether. Missing a payment is a huge negative for your score.

Next is the amount of money you owe to lenders in total. This is all of your debt added together.

Your credit history length is also important. This tracks how long you have been successfully borrowing money. The longer your history, the better.

Lenders also want to see a diverse credit portfolio. This means having different types of loans, such as a credit card, an auto loan, and a mortgage.

And lastly, new credit inquiries play a role in your score. Each time you apply for credit, whether approved or not, it impacts your score.

Correct Errors

Credit scores aren’t perfect. They often contain mistakes that can be wrongly lowering your score. Scan the details of your report to make sure everything is accurate. If not, request corrections.

What about building credit fast? If you need to move quickly, you can also work with credit repair companies who can quickly find errors and have them resolved on your behalf.

They can even half negative remarks removed from your report before they would normally fall off. As a result, you can see your score start to improve quickly.

Stay On Top of Payments

The most important thing you can do to maintain and improve your score starts making all of your monthly payments on time. It helps to set up automatic payments so you never forget.

Diversify Credit Portfolio

If you are able to get a new loan, try adding a different type of loan to your portfolio. If you don’t have a credit card yet, apply for a no-fee card.

If you don’t have a personal loan, apply for a small one. Or consider financing your next car purchase.

Pay Off Debt

Lowering the amount of debt you have can boost your score. Say you have a few credit cards open, with $10,000 in total credit you can use. Try and keep the amount you owe under 30 percent, or $3,000, for a positive credit utilization score.

Develop an Action Plan

Now that you know how to get a better credit score, it’s time to take action. Develop a plan of attack and take one step each week for the next month or two.

In no time at all, you'll see your score start to rise.