According to one study, you only have 50 milliseconds to make a good impression on a potential customer with your website.

So how do you know if your website is working? You can try tracking website performance!

But what website KPIs can you use to track how well your website is performing? Keep reading to find out!

Conversion Rate

The conversion rate, in general, is how many people who visited your site actually purchased something.

However, some people don’t use conversion to track sales. They track conversion by if the website viewer signs up for a newsletter, downloads an E-book, contacts the company, or donates to a cause.

Set a certain conversion rate that you want to be able to reach, and then work with a smart marketer to figure out how you can meet your goal.

Traffic

Some people will complain if a website gets too much traffic, but this is actually a good sign. However, you should figure out where your traffic is coming from so that you can expand on that opportunity.

Even if you have high website traffic, you should also look at that in context with your engagement and conversion rates. There’s no point in having people come to your website if they’re only looking at a webpage and then leaving when they can’t find what they were looking for.

You may also want to check out Google Analytics to help you track your traffic. This will help give you a good idea of how many people are visiting your website in a month, year, or since you had started the page.

Rate of Subscribers

If you’re running a blog on your website to help improve your SEO ranking, you’ll also want to track that. While you might not get revenue directly from your blog, it can help give you a great way to directly communicate with your target audience.

For example, if you’re writing a business blog, you might want to write an article about a new product that you have. This way your subscribers will see the content, go to your blog, and maybe even click on links to make a purchase.

This is also a really easy KPI that you can track as well. You can go back into Google Analytics to see how many emails are subscribed to your blog. Set a specific number of subscribers that you want and start creating content to get there!

Unique Visitors

While high website traffic is great, you should also keep track of how many unique visitors you had. These are normally the people who have visited your site for the first time.

You can figure out who is a unique visitor and not a bot by looking at the IP addresses and the browser cookies they allow. So even if a new user visits your site forty times a day, it’ll still only be counted as one person on your website since the IP address will be the same.

However, if someone visited your site on their PC and then their smartphone, this would count as two unique visitors. So it can be a bit tricky.

But by comparing your traffic with your unique visitors, you can start to make sense of your metrics and see big spikes in your website traffic. For example, if you’re just launching a new product, seeing that spike would be a good sign that your promotions are working.

Average Time on the Page

When you review interactions on your website, check to see how long people stayed on your website or page.

This will tell you how long people are staying on your site once you get there. By using this, you can help see if your content quality is worth reading or if people just scan it and never go back to it.

On average, you want people to be on your pages between two to three minutes, but this can vary depending on what type of content you’re posting.

This might not seem like a lot of time, but if your content is short, this will mean that your audience spent plenty of time reading the information and understanding it.

If they spent too much time on there, they may have been confused or lost.

Time Before a Purchase

One of the metrics that people normally don’t think about is tracking how long it takes people to visit your website and then make a purchase.

If a customer has to visit your site a few times before they decide to purchase, that isn’t always a bad sign. They might just be getting familiar with you as a company and researching as much as possible before buying.

However, if people keep going to your site for weeks without purchasing, it could mean that your website marketing messages aren’t very clear. If that’s the case, you may want to check Google Analytics to see if there are any metrics that can give you insight as to what marketing message is causing confusion.

Discover More KPIs to Track Your Website Performance

These are only a few of the best KPIs to track your website performance, but there are many more that you should keep in mind.

We know that running a business and effectively marketing it can be stressful, but we’re here to help you out.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more articles just like this one.