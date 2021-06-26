Richard (Rick) Arrighi asserts the right of Floridians to safe, decent, and affordable housing, requesting the Governor of Florida, Ronald Dion DeSantis, to improve the region’s housing situation that has been a problem for more than a decade. Rick Arrighi envisions that every citizen can comfortably own safe and decent housing without spending more than 30% of income on either rent or mortgage payments. Mr. Arrighi has the utmost respect for the Governor and the amazing job has been doing for the citizens and businesses throughout Florida.

In 2018, the Florida Policy Institute published that 36% of Florida households pay more than 30% of their incomes for housing, including mortgage or rent, utilities, taxes, insurance, and neighborhood or condo association fees. Moreover, 20% are spending more than half of their incomes on housing.

“There is a lack of housing units to accommodate the region’s population comfortably,” states Arrighi. Around 42,388 apartment units were built over the past five years for a population that grew by 369,000 — that’s one unit for every 8.7 net new residents. In addition, the low-income, cost-burdened renter households in South Florida continue to increase by 29%, from 202,447 to 260,510 in 2005 and 2015, respectively.

People of similar means with those in other states find it harder to make ends meet. In Iowa, the region that ranked first in housing affordability, residents pay 14.6% less than Florida residents.

Despite the funding assistance and programs from the State, the housing crisis is still going on from generation to generation, leaving Florida the 41st in housing affordability. Rick Arrighi believes that Florida is one of the greatest states in the US and desires to improve the quality of life of Florida residents through effective affordable housing programs.

Arrighi willing to work with Gov. Ron DeSantis

As the pandemic left the unemployed, uninsured, and unhoused more vulnerable, DeSantis has made the corporations the most protected. This urged Rick Arrighi to request Governor DeSantis to perform aggressive efforts to make housing in Florida affordable. The Developer firmly believes that people from different sectors shall unite with the State to advocate for our countrymen’s safety, comfort, and well-being.

In June 2021, he sent a letter to DeSantis expressing his willingness to work hand in hand with the FL Governor in reducing the cost-burdened renters by half, or from 36% to 15%, in 5 years and make a more vibrant community for the citizens.

Who is Richard (Rick) Arrighi?

Richard (Rick) Arrighi is a real estate developer extending his noticeable skills to designing homes. With interest in architecture at an early age back in Boston, Massachusetts, he envisioned developing affordable housing for the citizens in Florida in partnership with Dwight Schar – a billionaire and founder of the third largest real estate company in America and part owner of the Washington football team – and others.

Rick Arrighi made Bella Collina a reality. The 1900-acre luxurious community has 900 lots and was financed by his partner Dwight Schar. We found Rick Arrighi to be a principled businessman when Rick stood up to Dwight Schar and son Spencer Schar who were mistreating the residents of Bella Collina.

Rick Arrighi Contribution To Affordable Housing In Florida

Commiting to building a better America, Rick Arrighi brings people together for the same cause. He forges partnerships with non-profit organizations, businessmen, and other professionals to build affordable housing for the working poor. Further, Mr. Arrighi participates in facilitating the provision of affordable housing and assisting the implementation of various programs. Ultimately, he challenges the Government to perform better if needs be.

June 16, 2021

The Honorable Ron DeSantis

Governor of Florida

State of Florida

The Capitol

400 S. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32399-0001

VIA FACSIMILE – (850) 717-9337

VIA ELECTRONIC MAIL – governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Governor DeSantis,

Across Florida, there is a shortage of rental homes affordable and available to low-income households. Many of them are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing. They are more to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and healthcare to pay the rent and experience unstable housing situations like evictions.

While this housing problem worsens every year in Florida, our fellow citizens continue to suffer. This crisis compromises the good life that the citizens should be having, and that’s why I am contacting you today.

Here are the facts I have gathered from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and National Low Income Housing Coalition:

About 36% of Florida households are cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their incomes for housing.

Wages are not keeping pace with housing costs. Full-time workers need to make $19.56 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment and make $23.96 an hour to afford a two-bedroom on average across the country.

There is a 384,743 shortage of rental homes affordable and available for extremely low-income renters.

I acknowledge this housing crisis and strongly urge you, Governor DeSantis, to take the following actions to provide affordable housing and improve the quality of lives over the state, especially among the Latino Community:

Take various measures to meet the increased demand for affordable housing and some developers and stress public-private partnerships (PPP) to develop these units. Dedicate a significant portion of funds to affordable housing instead of other uses. Subsidies for workforce housing, incentives for developers to build more affordable housing, or provide public land to sell or lease to developers who commit to making it.

Governor, affordable housing is a human right and a localized issue. Our leaders and each of us must do our part to improve the housing situation in any way. Hence, our company is willing to work and cooperate with you to reduce the cost burdens of housing for so many Floridians to create a more vibrant community that will lead Florida into the next century..

Let’s help Floridians together. I with all due respect ask you to take action now and improve the quality of life of the men, women, and children desperately looking to you for leadership and solutions in this most important issue of housing.

Sincerely,

RICHARD ARRIGHI