Seven regions of Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory held by Armenian forces since the First Nagorno-Karabakh War (1991-1994), were recaptured by the Azerbaijani armed forces in November 2020 following a short, but intense, six weeks of fighting.

The entire infrastructure of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, previously one of the most prosperous regions of Azerbaijan and home to more than 700,000 Azerbaijanis, was largely left to decay during the post-1994 period. Indeed, the region’s energy infrastructure was either dysfunctional or completely destroyed. Landmines emplaced by Armenian military forces and other unexploded ordnance from the war have posed a grave danger to the local populace, resulting in continued loss of human life post-conflict and presenting a significant challenge to reconstruction efforts.

Since Armenia’s defeat, policymakers have been involved in a deep political crisis, demanding a change of governance. Although the status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains a subject of disputes between the political parties, Azerbaijan has already begun the economic restoration of such territories.

Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, said recently at a meeting in Baku with the Italian parliamentary delegation: “The period of restoration is coming. Large-scale construction work will be carried out. Of course, first of all, Azerbaijani companies will take part in this work, but we will invite companies from friendly countries as well”.

Pursuant to these goals, the Azerbaijani government has already determined the sites for the construction of solar and wind power plants in the six regions of Nagorno-Karabakh. On February 15, President Aliyev opened Nagorno-Karabakh’s first mini-hydro electric power station in the village of Gülebird, located in the Lachin region.

The implementation of such renewable energy projects throughout Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan’s vision to reduce the country’s dependence on electricity generated by fossil fuels. Today, the share of renewable sources in electricity production in Azerbaijan exceeds 8%, but the country’s Ministry of Energy intends to bring this figure to at least 30% by 2030.

Alongside the government, international corporations have expressed their interest to join Azerbaijan’s program of boosting the production of green energy. In fact, BP and Aliyev’s government are constructing a solar power plant in Nagorno-Karabakh. Indeed, the goal of dramatically increasing green energy production in Azerbaijan is achievable, given that the geographical location of Azerbaijan and its unique conditions are optimal for the development of renewable energy.

With such projects, Nagorno-Karabakh has the potential to become a renewable energy haven in the region. Indeed, the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh have the capacity to generate more than 4000 megawatts of solar energy and up to 500 megawatts of wind energy. In addition, given that 25% of Azerbaijan’s local water resources originate in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is an optimal location for using local rivers in the construction efforts of hydroelectric power plants. If successful, such power plants would allow Azerbaijan to not only supplement its own energy needs but also sell its electricity surplus to its neighboring nations across the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects in Nagorno-Karabakh will also increase employment opportunities for all Azerbaijanis, including the ethnic Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, Aliyev’s plans to invest in green energy equipment will lower the cost of electricity for the local population in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, becoming a model for green energy on a global scale.

After numerous years of warfare, transforming the Nagorno-Karabakh region into a green energy haven would bring immense benefits, not only to the local population but to the Caucasus region as a whole.