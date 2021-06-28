Investing in the currency market (i.e. on the international Forex market) can bring significant profits to the investor, if they choose proper currency pairs. However, before making a decision to take a specific position in the Forex and CFD market, the investor must have access to the trading platform. How to choose the best one among many market proposals?

How to choose a trading platform

Forex and CFD trading platforms are certain software that becomes a gateway for investors to trade instruments on the over-the-counter market, including the currency market or CFDs. With such software, a trader can open selected positions, conclude transactions, earn profits and trade instruments available from a given broker.

Currently, three types of trading platforms are most commonly available from brokers:

a desktop platform,

a browser platform,

a mobile platform.

The desktop platform is a computer program that is installed on the investor’s personal computer, who – having logged in – can start investing and use various tools offered by the platform.

The browser and mobile platforms are of a slightly different nature. In both cases, you don’t have to install the software on your computer. These browsers can be used virtually anywhere where the investor can access a computer or a smartphone and the Internet. The browser platform requires entering the appropriate address in the browser and logging in to the trader’s account. On the other hand, the mobile platform is just a smartphone application.

Basic criteria for choosing a trading platform

Each user of a trading platform might find something else important when choosing it. However, in principle, attention should be paid to issues such as:

demo account availability,

intuitive platform operation,

user-friendly interface,

easy access to the platform,

number of instruments available via the platform,

access to advanced analytical tools and real-time quotes.

The demo account will be useful not only for new users or beginner investors, but also for all traders who want to test new investment strategies before implementing them. This type of an account eliminates the risk of losing their funds and allows them to check various positions and investments.

The intuitive use of the platform and a user-friendly interface certainly make the platform easier to use. Clear categories and tabs allow you to quickly navigate and order buy and sell positions at key time. Time is crucial so the trading platform should not be complicated and make the investor waste time looking for the desired options, as this may have a negative impact on their investments.

Easy access to the platform is also important, because you can log in to it almost anywhere and thus flexibly shape your investments in the Forex and CFD markets.